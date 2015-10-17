No. 22 Toledo 63, Eastern Michigan 20

Quarterback Phillip Ely passed for 327 yards and four touchdowns as No. 22 Toledo improved to 6-0 with a 63-20 win over Eastern Michigan on Saturday in Toledo, Ohio.

After the Rockets led 28-6 at halftime, Ely threw touchdown passes on Toledo’s first two possessions of the second half -- a strike of 55 yards to wide receiver Corey Jones and then an 88-yarder to wide receiver Cody Thompson four minutes later.

Ely completed 18 of 27 passes for the Rockets, who opened the season with six straight wins for the first time since 1997.

Toledo finished with 611 yards of total offense. Eastern Michigan (1-6) entered the game ranked 118th in scoring defense and 116th in total defense.

Eastern Michigan sophomore quarterback Reginald Bell Jr., who returned to the starting lineup for the first time since suffering a broken jaw in the season opener, completed 16 of 26 passes for 121 yards and one interception. He was sacked four times before being replaced in the fourth quarter by Brogan Roback.