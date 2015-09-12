Eastern Michigan 48, Wyoming 29

Sophomore quarterback Brogan Roback turned in a nearly flawless performance, leading visiting Eastern Michigan to a 48-29 victory over Wyoming on Saturday at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie, Wyo.

Roback completed 17 of 24 passes for 330 yards, with three touchdowns and no interceptions for the Eagles (1-1), who amassed 514 yards. Freshman running back Shaq Vann rushed for 129 yards and two touchdowns, including a 74-yard jaunt that put the Eagles up 28-7 early in the second quarter.

Sophomore running back Brian Hill was sensational in a losing effort for Wyoming (1-1). A week after being held to 31 yards on 10 carries in a loss to North Dakota, Hill rushed for 242 yards on 21 carries, including touchdown runs of 65 and 5 yards.

The Cowboys finished with 430 rushing yards, but quarterbacks Nick Smith and Josh Allen combined to throw for just 32 yards. Smith struggled mightily, completing 3 of 13 passes for zero yards.

Wyoming scored first to take a 7-0 lead, but Eastern Michigan responded with 38 unanswered points and took a 38-14 lead into the locker room at halftime. Hill’s first touchdown run cut the deficit to 38-22 with 14:02 remaining in the third quarter, but the Cowboys couldn’t get any closer.