Adams leads No. 7 Oregon past former team

EUGENE, Ore. - Vernon Adams won 28 games as Eastern Washington’s quarterback and now he has also delivered the Eagles a defeat.

Adams threw for 246 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 94 yards to beat his old team as No. 7 Oregon defeated Eastern Washington 61-42 Saturday evening at Autzen Stadium.

Adams threw for 10,438 yards and 110 touchdowns in three seasons at Eastern Washington before transferring to Oregon as a graduate for his senior season. He completed 19-of-25 passes and extended his personal streak of throwing multiple touchdown passes in 27 straight games before leaving late in the fourth when he was injured on a rush attempt. He said he would be able to play next week when the Ducks visit Michigan State.

“Hard work and dedication,” Adams said of his ability to learn a new offense quickly. “I love football, this is what I do. I love this sport.”

Oregon running back Royce Freeman, who ran for a career-high 180 yards on 21 carries with three touchdowns, was impressed with his new quarterback.

“I‘m proud of the way he performed,” Freeman said. “There was a lot of anxiety, people wondering how he’d do. He’s a baller, point blank.”

Oregon coach Mark Helfrich said he saw plenty of areas where Adams can get better.

“Solid,” Helfrich said of Adams. “He did some good things naturally from an athletic standpoint. He had a few unforced errors, but the mistakes he made are the ones where you say ‘Oh my gosh, why did I do that?’ on film.”

Oregon had 731 yards of offense including 498 on the ground, including 83 from backup running back Kani Benoit. Wide receiver Dwayne Stanford led Oregon with 90 receiving yards.

Eastern Washington wide receiver Cooper Kupp set Autzen records with 15 catches for 246 yards and three touchdowns.

“Cooper, he just keeps taking it to another level,” Eastern Washington coach Beau Baldwin said.

Eagles starting quarterback Jordan West was 23-for-34 for 293 yards and three touchdowns before being injured in the second half. He was replaced by Reilly Hennessey, who was 14-for-21 for 145 yards and two scores.

Oregon took a 37-21 lead at halftime and scored on its first drive of the second half when Freeman had a 1-yard touchdown run on fourth-and-goal the put the Ducks ahead by 23.

Eastern Washington answered with a 75-yard touchdown drive after Hennessey replaced West at quarterback and threw a 1-yard touchdown pass to Kupp that got the Eagles within 44-28 with 5:35 left in the game.

Oregon needed just three plays to respond when Adams threw a 24-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Byron Marshall to go ahead 51-28 with 4:31 left in the third quarter.

Running back Jabari Wilson had a three-yard scoring run on the next drive as the Eagles closed within 51-35 late in the third quarter. Oregon kicker Aidan Schneider closed out the quarter with a 30-yard field goal that put the Ducks ahead by 19.

Oregon running back Tony Brooks-James added a 15-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter to push the lead to 61-35.

Kupp caught a 7-yard touchdown late in the fourth quarter.

Oregon needed less than three minutes to score on its opening drive when Benoit ran in from eight yards out. Oregon failed on its two-point conversion attempt to take a 6-0 lead.

Adams was 3-for-3 for 34 yards and ran for 10 yards on the opening drive. Adams finished off Oregon’s second drive with a 6-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Bralon Addison that gave the Ducks a 13-0 lead with 7:32 left in the first quarter.

Eastern Washington answered with a 75-yard drive that culminated with a 12-yard touchdown pass from West to wide receiver Shaq Hill to get within 13-7.

Oregon answered in less than one minute with a four-play drive that included a 46-yard pass from Adams to Stanford that put the ball at the 1-yard line. Freeman ran in for a touchdown on the next play to put Oregon ahead 20-7.

Oregon stretched the lead to 27-7 early in the second quarter when running back Tony Brooks-James ran for a 12-yard scoring run on fourth-and-one.

West threw a 73-yard pass to Kupp on Eastern Washington’s next drive that took the ball to the 2-yard line. On fourth-and-goal at the 2, West tossed a touchdown pass to Kendrick Bourne that got the Eagles within 27-14 early in the second quarter.

Freeman responded with a 3-yard touchdown run to push Oregon’s lead to 34-14.

After Adams lost a fumble, West led Eastern Washington back down the field and threw a 16-yard touchdown pass to Kupp that got the Eagles within 34-21.

Oregon kicker Aidan Schneider closed out the first half with a 38-yard field goal to give the Ducks a 37-21 lead at halftime.

Adams was 14-for-20 for 181 yards and a touchdown in the half and also ran 10 times for 76 yards. Freeman ran for 105 yards and two scores on 14 carries.

West was 22-for-29 for 277 yards and three touchdowns. Kupp had eight catches for 160 yards and a touchdown.

NOTES: Oregon improved to 14-0-2 all-time against current teams in the Big Sky Conference. Eastern Washington is 9-24 all-time against FBS schools. ... QB Vernon Adams threw a touchdown pass in the first quarter to extend Oregon’s streak of throwing a touchdown pass in 69 games, which tied the NCAA record set by Texas Tech. ... Oregon WR Darren Carrington did not play as he sits out an NCAA suspension for a failed drug test before the College Football Playoff championship game last year. Carrington has appealed the six-game suspension. ... Oregon WR Devon Allen and TE Pharaoh Brown, who were injured last season, did not play.