Preview: Eastern Washington at Washington

Playing without its suspended starting quarterback, Washington escaped Honolulu with a 17-16 season-opening win last week. And despite coming home to take on an FCS opponent, the challenge won’t get any easier Saturday when the Huskies host Eastern Washington. The Eagles are ranked second in the FCS Coaches Poll and defeated Oregon State 49-46 last season to mark only the fourth time an FCS team has defeated a nationally ranked FBS opponent.

The Huskies fought back from a 10-0 deficit and made a 17-10 halftime lead stand, surrendering only a pair of second-half field goals in Chris Petersen’s coaching debut. The Huskies were outgained 424-336 while yielding 217 rushing yards. “Our team did a nice job of staying positive and kind of hanging together,“ Petersen, the former Boise State head man, said during a Pac-12 teleconference. ”It was not an easy game for us in a lot of ways.”

TV: 3:05 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network. LINE: None

ABOUT EASTERN WASHINGTON (2-0): The Eagles have won 44 of 57 games since the start of their FCS championship season in 2010, including season-opening wins over Sam Houston State (56-35) and Montana Western (41-9) this season. Junior quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. has thrown nine scoring passes, giving him 84 in his career and putting him in a tie for second on the school’s all-time list. Eastern Washington is 9-22 against FBS opponents since moving up to the FCS in 1984.

ABOUT WASHINGTON (1-0): With Cyler Miles suspended for his role in a February fight, backup Jeff Lindquist struggled through a 10-of-26, 126-yard outing against Hawaii. Miles, however, has been reinstated and will give the Huskies’ offense a different look with his dual-threat capabilities. Sophomore wide receiver John Ross accounted for both Washington’s touchdowns last week, scoring on a 20-yard reverse and a 91-yard reception.

EXTRA POINTS

1. The Huskies held off the defending FCS champion Eagles 30-27 on Sept. 3, 2011 in the old Husky Stadium in the only previous meeting.

2. Petersen, who was hired in December after a wildly successful eight-year run at Boise State, leads all active FBS coaches with an .886 winning percentage (93-13).

3. Saturday’s contest is the first of four straight home games for the Huskies, whose next road date is Oct. 11 at California.

PREDICTION: Washington 35, Eastern Washington 27