Washington 59, Eastern Washington 52: Cyler Miles rolled up 238 yards of total offense and four touchdowns as the Huskies survived 475 passing yards and seven passing TDs from the Eagles’ Vernon Adams Jr. to defeat FCS member Eastern Washington.

Miles, who served a suspension during Washington’s17-16 season-opening victory over Hawaii last week, ran for three touchdowns, includingscoring runs on back-to-back fourth-quarter drives to seal the win. TailbackLavon Coleman added 118 rushing yards and a TD on 17 carries for the Huskies(2-0).

Adams’ passing yards and touchdown totals were school records for the Eagles (2-1) while the seven TD passeswere the most allowed by Washington in school history. Cooper Kupp caught eight passes for 145 yards and three scores while Cory Mitchell made two TD catches for Eastern Washington.

The teams combined for 1,109 yards of totaloffense, but it was a forced fumble and recovery by the Huskies in the fourthquarter that preserved a 52-45 lead and proved to be the difference.Washington marched 65 yards in 13 plays after the recovery to go ahead 59-45 onMiles’ 3-yard TD run with 7:45 remaining.

The first half, which finished with the Huskies holding a 37-31 lead, was a 2.3-point-per-minute track meet featuring 673 totalyards and 31 first downs. Washington and Eastern Washington combined to score on 11-of-16 totaloffensive drives and averaged a combined eight yards per play.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Eagles outgained the Huskies 573-536, but committed two turnovers to none for Washington. … TheHuskies, in winning coach Chris Petersen’s home opener with the program, are 20-1-1 all-time against Big Sky Conference teams. ... Adams, a junior, hasthrown 16 touchdown passes in three games this season.