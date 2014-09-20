Preview: Florida at Alabama

Florida’s secondary gave up 369 passing yards in last week’s triple-overtime victory over Kentucky, and the challenge will be much greater Saturday when the Gators travel to No. 2 Alabama for the Crimson Tide’s SEC opener. Alabama features one of the nation’s top playmakers in receiver Amari Cooper, and running backs T.J. Yeldon and Derrick Henry each topped 100 yards rushing in the season-opening victory over West Virginia. The Crimson Tide were pushed in the opener before winning 33-23, then scored 93 points in blowout victories over Florida Atlantic and Southern Mississippi.

The Gators have experienced a far more interesting start to their season, after their season opener with Idaho was canceled by bad weather and the Wildcats pushed Florida on its home field before the Gators survived 36-30 in three overtimes. Receiver Demarcus Robinson tied a school record with 15 receptions against Kentucky, finishing with 216 yards and two touchdowns, but the Gators mustered just a field goal in the first half and did not score in the fourth quarter. Alabama leads the series 23-14, winning the past three matchups.

TV: 3:30 p.m. ET, CBS. LINE: Alabama -14.5

ABOUT FLORIDA (2-0, 1-0 SEC): The Gators scored only 20 points in regulation and avoiding a shocking defeat by converting a fourth-and-goal from the 9 in the first overtime, getting 156 yards rushing from Matt Jones and a career-best 295 passing yards from Jeff Driskel. Florida did hold Kentucky to 81 yards rushing, but their secondary was drilled for 24-of-45 passing and gave up three touchdown passes of 25 yards or more. “We just have got to make a play on the ball in those situations and go play the ball,” coach Will Muschamp told reporters.

ABOUT ALABAMA (3-0): The Crimson Tide have produced 1,705 yards under new offensive coordinator Lane Kiffin, the highest total by an Alabama squad through three games. The focus will be on slowing down Cooper, who already has 33 receptions for 454 yards, and quarterbacks Blake Sims and Jake Coker have combined for 894 yards while completing 71.6 percent of their attempts. Alabama features the nation’s top rush defense through the first three weeks, holding opponents to 47 yards per game.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Florida P Kyle Christy won SEC special teams player of the week honors by averaging 48.7 yards per punt against the Wildcats, and leads the conference with a 48.6-yard average.

2. Alabama has recorded seven sacks in three games after recording just 22 last season.

3. The Gators have surrendered only three sacks in their past five games, dating back to last season.

PREDICTION: Alabama 37, Florida 17