Preview: Florida vs. Alabama

Florida is the final hurdle between second-ranked Alabama and a return to the national semifinals, and the No. 15 Gators hope to be more than a mere speed bump when the teams square off Saturday in Atlanta for the SEC championship. While the Crimson Tide roll into the Georgia Dome riding a nine-game winning streak, the Gators are limping into the title game after consecutive lackluster performances.

The Crimson Tide are trying to become the first team to win back-to-back SEC crowns since Tennessee in 1997-98, a goal that appeared unlikely after a 43-37 home loss to Ole Miss on Sept. 19. But Alabama hasn’t lost since, climbing to No. 2 in the College Football Playoff rankings with a chance to lock up a spot in the final four with a victory Saturday. “They’ve had their backs against the wall since the Ole Miss game early in the season and really come through just about every time they needed to,” Alabama coach Nick Saban told reporters. “We’ve improved as the season’s gone on, so I’m very proud of what they’ve been able to accomplish.” The Gators, who are back in the title game for the first time in six years, have gone in the other direction over the past month, eking out close wins over Vanderbilt and South Carolina before needing overtime to dispatch Florida Atlantic and getting trounced 27-2 at home by Florida State last weekend.

TV: 4 p.m. ET, CBS. LINE: Alabama -17.5

ABOUT FLORIDA (10-2, 7-1 SEC): The Gators’ hopes this weekend will rest on a defense that ranks in the top 10 nationally in total defense (283.6 yards per game), passing defense (171.7), rushing defense (111.9) and scoring defense (15.5 points) but has shown some weakness against the run over the last month. That unit will have to be at its best to give Florida a chance, unless the offense can break out of its prolonged slump. The Gators have failed to crack 300 total yards in three of their last four games and needed a fourth-quarter safety to avoid being shut out by the Seminoles.

ABOUT ALABAMA (11-1, 7-1): After some early-season hiccups, the Crimson Tide have returned to dominance by focusing on their hallmarks of a powerful running game and a stout defense. Alabama leads the nation in stopping the run (78.9 yards per game), ranks second in total defense (264.6) and is third in scoring defense (14.3 points), although the architect of that defense – coordinator Kirby Smart – will become the head coach at Georgia when the Crimson Tide wrap up their postseason run. Alabama has enjoyed far more success running the ball, as Heisman Trophy candidate Derrick Henry has amassed 1,797 yards and 22 touchdowns after rolling up 271 yards on 46 carries in last week’s 29-13 win at Auburn.

EXTRA POINTS

1. The teams are meeting for the SEC championship for the eighth time, with Florida holding a 4-3 edge, but Alabama has won four straight overall against the Gators - including a 32-13 win in the 2009 conference title game.

2. Henry has scored a touchdown in a school-record 17 consecutive games dating to Nov. 8, 2014, the longest active streak in the nation.

3. Florida’s 22 touchdowns allowed are tied for the sixth-fewest in the nation, and the Gators have held their opponent without a TD in three road or neutral-site games this season.

PREDICTION: Alabama 30, Florida 10