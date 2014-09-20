FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Alabama 42, Florida 21
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Trump administration prepares to ease gun export rules
U.S.
Trump administration prepares to ease gun export rules
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Ford Motor Co
September 20, 2014 / 11:45 PM / 3 years ago

Alabama 42, Florida 21

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

No. 2 Alabama 42, Florida 21: Blake Sims passed for 445 yards and a school record-tying four touchdowns as the host Crimson Tide overcame four turnovers to win their SEC opener.

Sims completed 23-of-33 passes and finished with the second-highest single-game passing total in school history, and Amari Cooper caught 10 passes for 201 yards and three touchdowns for Alabama (4-0, 1-0). Derrick Henry added 111 yards and a touchdown as the Crimson Tide finished with 648 yards of total offense.

Jeff Driskel passed for 93 yards on 9-of-28 passing with one touchdown and two interceptions for Florida (2-1, 1-1). The Gators finished with three turnovers and gave up the most yards in school history.

Driskels 14-yard touchdown run up the middle tied the game at 21 early in the third quarter before the Crimson Tide scored twice in a 5:06 span late in the period, on Henrys 3-yard run and Jake Cokers 4-yard pass to Cooper  Coker coming in after Sims left for six plays after a hard tackle on a 24-yard run. Landon Collins intercepted Driskel on the ensuing possession and Sims returned, hitting Cooper on a 6-yard TD with 10:10 to play.

Sims passed for 335 yards and three touchdowns during a wild first half featuring five turnovers, hitting Kenyan Drake for an 87-yard score on the Crimson Tides first snap, Cooper on a 79-yard score late in the first quarter and a 2-yard TD to Jalston Fowler with 7:19 left in the half. But Alabama lost three fumbles and two of them led to Florida touchdowns, Driskels 28-yarder to Valdez Showers and Keanu Neal scooping up a fumble 49 yards for a score that put the Gators ahead 14-7 less than six minutes into the contest.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Sims tied Gary Hollingsworth’s school mark for touchdowns in a game (against Mississippi in 1989) and fell 39 yards short of Scott Hunters record of 484 passing yards (against Auburn in 1969). ¦ The Gators, who allowed 369 passing yards to Kentucky last week, have surrendered 818 yards through the air the past two weeks. ¦ Cooper finished with the third-highest receiving yards total in Alabama history (Julio Jones, 221 against Tennessee in 2010; David Palmer, 217 against Vanderbilt in 1993).

Related Coverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.