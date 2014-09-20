No. 2 Alabama 42, Florida 21: Blake Sims passed for 445 yards and a school record-tying four touchdowns as the host Crimson Tide overcame four turnovers to win their SEC opener.

Sims completed 23-of-33 passes and finished with the second-highest single-game passing total in school history, and Amari Cooper caught 10 passes for 201 yards and three touchdowns for Alabama (4-0, 1-0). Derrick Henry added 111 yards and a touchdown as the Crimson Tide finished with 648 yards of total offense.

Jeff Driskel passed for 93 yards on 9-of-28 passing with one touchdown and two interceptions for Florida (2-1, 1-1). The Gators finished with three turnovers and gave up the most yards in school history.

Driskels 14-yard touchdown run up the middle tied the game at 21 early in the third quarter before the Crimson Tide scored twice in a 5:06 span late in the period, on Henrys 3-yard run and Jake Cokers 4-yard pass to Cooper  Coker coming in after Sims left for six plays after a hard tackle on a 24-yard run. Landon Collins intercepted Driskel on the ensuing possession and Sims returned, hitting Cooper on a 6-yard TD with 10:10 to play.

Sims passed for 335 yards and three touchdowns during a wild first half featuring five turnovers, hitting Kenyan Drake for an 87-yard score on the Crimson Tides first snap, Cooper on a 79-yard score late in the first quarter and a 2-yard TD to Jalston Fowler with 7:19 left in the half. But Alabama lost three fumbles and two of them led to Florida touchdowns, Driskels 28-yarder to Valdez Showers and Keanu Neal scooping up a fumble 49 yards for a score that put the Gators ahead 14-7 less than six minutes into the contest.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Sims tied Gary Hollingsworth’s school mark for touchdowns in a game (against Mississippi in 1989) and fell 39 yards short of Scott Hunters record of 484 passing yards (against Auburn in 1969). ¦ The Gators, who allowed 369 passing yards to Kentucky last week, have surrendered 818 yards through the air the past two weeks. ¦ Cooper finished with the third-highest receiving yards total in Alabama history (Julio Jones, 221 against Tennessee in 2010; David Palmer, 217 against Vanderbilt in 1993).