Florida State survives Clemson in overtime

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- If not for a fumble by Clemson running back C.J. Davidson inside Florida State territory with two minutes to play, college football likely would have a new No. 1 team Sunday.

Instead, the champs are still unbeaten.

Playing its first overtime game since 2006, No. 1 Florida State prevailed in overtime, 23-17, against the No. 22 Tigers on Saturday night in front a nervous, sold-out crowd of 82,316 at Doak Campbell Stadium.

Running back Karlos Williams scored the game-winner on a 12-yard scamper around left end and walked into the end zone untouched as fireworks filled the Tallahassee night and Florida State players stormed the field.

The biggest play of the game, however, came moments earlier in OT when Clemson failed to convert on fourth-and-short from a half-yard out as linebackers Reggie Northrup and Chris Casher stuffed running back Adam Choice for a loss.

Two plays later, Williams ended it.

“It was exhausting. Just exhausting,” said FSU coach Jimbo Fisher, whose team won its NCAA-leading 19th straight game. “I‘m proud of my guys. I‘m proud of our fans. We’re not where we want to be, but we know who we are. And that’s a team that will fight to the end. A team that loves each other.”

They’re also a team that lost its most important player as Heisman Trophy winner Jameis Winston was suspended for the game for shouting what the university called an “offensive and vulgar” phrase in the student union earlier this week. At first, he was suspended for just the first half. But late Friday night, that suspension was upgraded to the entire contest. Winston attended the game, but only as a cheerleader.

Fisher addressed Winston’s status afterward.

“I don’t condone any of the comments Jameis made, but he chose to make them and he suffered the consequences,” Fisher said. “But his punishment is over. He’s served his game suspension. Come Monday morning, he’ll be our quarterback again.”

Winston’s backup, sophomore Sean Maguire, struggled for much of the game, but his 74-yard touchdown bomb to leading receiver Rashad Greene with six minutes left in the fourth quarter tied it at 17-17.

“This is the greatest feeling of my life so far, this win,” said Maguire, who completed 21 of 39 passes for 305 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions.

The second pick came with just over two minutes to play; safety Jadar Johnson returned it to FSU’s 26. But Davidson coughed up the ball as Clemson, and it was recovered by defensive back Nate Andrews.

Even with three timeouts and the nation’s best kicker in Lou Groza Award-winner Roberto Aguayo, Fisher opted to play for overtime.

Williams, who finished as the Seminoles’ leading rusher with 10 carries for 45 yards, played the role of hero. But the FSU defense had plenty of stars.

Linebacker Terrance Smith led the way with 13 tackles, while Andrews had 10 and that huge fumble recovery that likely preserved the win. Even if Davidson hadn’t fumbled, Clemson’s potential winning field goal would’ve come off the foot of kicker Ammon Lakip, who already had missed two tries.

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney, who is now 1-4 against Fisher and FSU, lamented much about the game. But maybe nothing more so than the failed fourth-and-short in OT when he could’ve tried a field goal to put Clemson ahead.

“Fourth-and-a-foot -- that’s on me. Didn’t come here to play patsy,” said Swinney, whose team held a 10-3 halftime lead. “Disappointed that we didn’t make it. We had already missed a couple of kicks and obviously that was a critical factor in the game, too.”

Lakip shanked a 23-yarder that would’ve put Clemson ahead 3-0 in the first quarter and later missed a go-ahead kick from 40 yards out. Lakip had made 3 of 4 field goals entering the game.

Greene finished as the team’s leading wideout, with nine catches for 135 yards.

Freshman quarterback Deshaun Watson, who relieved senior starter Cole Stoudt after the Tigers’ third series of the game, finished with 266 yards passing and scored on a 1-yard dive that put Clemson ahead 17-10 with just over 11 minutes to play.

Davidson was Clemson’s leading rusher with 12 carries for 54 yards, but his fumble was the game-changer. D.J. Howard scored Clemson’s other TD in the first half, from a yard out.

“I want to congratulate Florida State,” Swinney said. “What a great fight by their team. They didn’t quit. Their backs were up against the wall many times. I have respect for a competitor like that.”

NOTES: Florida State QB Jameis Winston, despite being suspended for the game, inexplicably came out of the locker room about an hour before kickoff dressed in full pads and began warming up with his teammates. It took about 10 minutes for coach Jimbo Fisher to notice, and cameras captured Fisher with an exasperated look on his face as he spoke with Winston, whom he then sent back to the locker room. Winston returned 15 minutes later -- this time minus his pads -- and began walking around yelling words of encouragement to teammates as they stretched. ... The winner of the Florida State-Clemson game has gone on to win the Atlantic Division and reach the ACC Championship Game each of the last five years. ... Clemson DE Vic Beasley sacked QB Sean Maguire twice in the first half.