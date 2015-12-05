FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South Carolina 81, South Florida 63
December 5, 2015

South Carolina 81, South Florida 63

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

South Carolina 81, South Florida 63

Michael Carrera had 19 points and seven rebounds to lead South Carolina past South Florida 81-63 in a non-conference game on Saturday at Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, S.C.

Carrera, a senior forward, is averaging 16.2 points over his last five games for the Gamecocks.

South Carolina (8-0) matched its best start in program history. The Gamecocks also started 8-0 in 2003-04 and went on to go 23-11 to make an appearance in the NCAA Tournament.

Gamecocks junior guards Sindarius Thornwell and Duane Notice each finished with 15 points and freshman guard P.J. Dozier added 12.

South Carolina shot 60.6 percent in the opening half and 47.5 percent for the game (29-of-61).

Senior center Jaleel Cousins had 13 points and 13 rebounds while senior guard Nehemiah Morillo scored 10 for South Florida (2-7), which stumbled to a 35.3 percent shooting night (24-of-68).

The Gamecocks opened the first half on a 25-6 run and led 53-23 at halftime before expanding their lead to as many as 36 points early in the second half.

