Preview: Florida at Arkansas

Ninth-ranked Florida looks to stay on course for the SEC Championship game when the Gators make their first trip to Arkansas since 2008 on Saturday afternoon. Florida has won three straight while allowing just 30 points combined and aims to avoid a letdown against the Razorbacks, who are coming off a bye week that followed an embarrassing 56-3 loss to Auburn.

“It’s another step and an opportunity to define a little bit about who we are and what we’re all about,” Gators coach Jim McElwain told reporters. “I look at it as a definition.” McElwain said the Auburn contest was “an anomaly” and expects to face a different Arkansas squad Saturday as Florida goes for its 10th straight victory in the series and faces its third straight team that arrives with the benefit of a bye week. The Razorbacks expect to have talented junior quarterback Austin Allen (knee) in the lineup Saturday after he was knocked around the last three games. “(Allen) didn’t get any work last week but he was out there (Sunday),” Arkansas coach Bret Bielema told reporters and his Monday press conference. “Ran the whole time with the ones, so feel good about where that is.”

TV: 3:30 p.m. ET, CBS. LINE: Florida –5.5

ABOUT FLORIDA (6-1, 4-1 SEC): The Gators gave up 38 points in their lone loss to Tennessee and 44 combined during six victories, standing second in the nation in total defense (239.9 yards). Sophomore quarterback Luke Del Rio threw for 131 yards in the 24-10 victory over Georgia last week and has three receivers with at least 25 catches, but junior tight end DeAndre Goolsby (hand) is questionable. Sophomore Jordan Scarlett rushed for 194 yards combined the last two games and the Gators get fellow running back Mark Thompson back after a one-game suspension.

ABOUT ARKANSAS (5-3, 1-3): Allen is third in the SEC in passing yards per game (256) and boasts 18 touchdown passes as opposed to seven interceptions with a trio of talented veteran receivers as weapons. Seniors Drew Morgan (41 catches, 420 yards, two TDs) and Keon Hatcher (28, 435, five), along with junior Jared Cornelius (24, 465, four), are all dangerous through the air. Sophomore Rawleigh Williams III has also had a big year on the ground, totaling 807 yards and five touchdowns, but will have to rebound after registering a season-low 22 yards against Auburn.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Florida WR Antonio Callaway is the team’s top threat through the air with 27 catches for 441 yards and a pair of TDs.

2. Arkansas LB Brooks Ellis leads the team and is seventh in the SEC with 57 tackles.

3. The Gators have allowed just three points in the first quarter and are fifth in the nation in third-down conversion defense (27.8 percent).

PREDICTION: Florida 24, Arkansas 14