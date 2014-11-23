Florida State escapes again, beating BC 20-17

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- Florida State’s long, strange season saw another heart-stopping chapter written Saturday with a last-second victory against Boston College.

But the way this year has gone, that type of ending has become entirely expected.

Thanks to sophomore kicker Roberto Aguayo’s 26-yard field goal with 3 seconds remaining in the driving rain and senior wideout Rashad Greene’s record-breaking night, the Seminoles escaped once again, this time with a 20-17 win to extend the nation’s longest winning streak to 27 games.

While the ACC showdown had the making of an upset -- B.C. was 4-0 on the road and FSU may have been looking ahead to rival Florida next week -- Florida State remains unconquered.

It remains to be seen how the close win will resonate with members of the College Football Playoff committee, which placed the perfect Seminoles at No. 3 behind two one-loss teams in the latest rankings this week.

But if you ask FSU coach Jimbo Fisher, that argument remains an open and shut case.

“We’re undefeated. We’ve finished every game,” Fisher said. “Everyone else hasn’t finished. Isn’t that the object?”

It is, but FSU (11-0, 8-0 ACC) needed every bit of motivation during a trying week on campus just to complete that task Saturday.

After a shooting at the school library early Thursday morning rocked the FSU community and sent three victims to the hospital, FSU wore a decal to honor those affected and came out determined to uplift a somber fan base.

“Athletics has a way of starting the healing process, and that’s a heck of a game to heal on right there,” Fisher said. “We don’t appreciate sometimes how athletics holds a city and a community together, because they rally behind it so much.”

Greene certainly did his part, hauling in eight catches for 106 yards and breaking a 46-year-old record for career receiving yards held by Seminoles legend Ron Sellers.

“Yeah, that’s a long time,” smiled Greene, who briefly left the game with a hand injury while needing 32 yards to break the record. He got the needed yards on FSU’s winning drive.

Greene, who has led FSU in receiving since his freshman year, has 4,013 yards.

The field goal that sealed it was the first game-winning kick in the short career for Aguayo, the reigning Lou Groza Award winner who missed for just the second time all season in the third quarter, from 40 yards out. The field goal would have given FSU a 20-17 lead, but Aguayo earned the ultimate redemption, delivering FSU its fifth straight win in the series against B.C. (6-5, 3-4).

“It’s not about being the hero,” quarterback Jameis Winston said. “We have the best kicker in the country. That was expected.”

With the score tied at 17-17, Boston College had a chance to pull ahead with just over four minutes to play, but kicker Alex Howell pushed a 42-yard field goal right, giving the ball back to FSU and setting up the Seminoles’ dramatic finish.

“Great job by our team on that final drive to run out the clock and get us in position to win,” Fisher said, singling out Winston’s perfect 3-for-3 passing for 33 yards on the final march. “We know we’re going to be in dogfights all year. We get everyone’s best shot.”

The Eagles certainly gave FSU theirs.

After FSU came out of halftime with a 17-10 lead, Boston College quarterback Tyler Murphy tied the game at 17-17 with 6:12 left in the third quarter on a 21-yard TD scramble.

Murphy played well, rushing for 48 yards on 15 carries and a touchdown and throwing for 76 yards and a score to Shakim Phillips that tied the game at 10-10 in the first half.

“I was looking for Shakim, and the next thing you know, I see him running downfield with his hand up,” Murphy said. “I just wanted to put the ball (on him) and give him a chance to score.”

But the transfer from Florida didn’t quite score enough Saturday, despite watching the Eagles’ offense pile up 240 yards on the ground. Jon Hillman led the Eagles with 14 carries for 73 yards and Marcus Outlaw churned out 61 tough yards on 12 totes.

B.C. became the first team to hold Winston under 30 points in his 24-game career as a starter. Cornerback Manuel Asprilla and Justin Simmons recorded eight stops each.

FSU’s defense, meanwhile, got a gutsy performance from defensive back Nate Andrews, who was kicked in the mouth under his chin strap during a tackle late in the game but returned to pace the Seminoles with a career-high 12 stops.

Safety Jalen Ramsey added eight tackles and a sack for Florida State, which has won 23 straight games against ACC opponents.

The Eagles’ run defense, ranked fourth nationally, didn’t give up a 100-yard rusher, but Seminoles freshman phenom Dalvin Cook had 76 yards on 14 carries in the win, including six clock-killing runs on FSU’s final drive.

FSU running back Karlos Williams scored the Seminoles’ first TD from 3 yards out, giving him a team-high 10 touchdowns. B.C. answered with a 40-yard field from Mike Knoll, followed by 37-yarder from Aguayo that put FSU up 10-3 early.

While B.C. rallied to tie the game twice, it simply wasn’t enough against a resilient FSU program that went from dominating opponents a season ago en route to the national title to simply finding ways to win this year.

“Florida State is the No. 1 team in the country. They rise up,” B.C. coach Steve Addazio said. “I think we played a hell of a football game against them today. But the object is to win football games and find a way to win, and they have obviously done an unbelievably great job of doing that.”

NOTES: By virtue of Duke’s upset loss at home to North Carolina on Thursday, Florida State’s opponent in the Dec. 6 ACC Championship Game will be Georgia Tech, which clinched the Coastal Division with the Blue Devils’ loss. ... FSU owns a 9-4 edge in the series with B.C. B.C.’s last win was in 2007. ... The Seminoles honored their 13 scholarship seniors on Senior Day before the game. FSU legend Burt Reynolds performed the ceremonial planting of the spear ... Boston College, which had been 4-0 on the road this year, lost for the first time away from home. ... FSU freshman linebacker Matthew Thomas was ejected in the third quarter for targeting.