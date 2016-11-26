Preview: Florida at Florida State

Florida changed the course of its season with a thrilling goal-line stand last week at LSU and can add some more highlights to the story with a visit to rival Florida State on Saturday night. The visiting Gators, who were without several regulars on defense, stopped the Tigers inside the 1-yard line on the final play for a 16-10 win to clinch a spot in the SEC Championship game on Dec. 3 against Alabama.

“We said, ‘It’s us against the world,’” Florida quarterback Austin Appleby told reporters. “We’re all we got and we’re all we need.” The 13th-ranked Gators will have the same mindset in Tallahassee as they attempt to snap a three-game losing streak against the Seminoles and beat them for just the second time in seven meetings. No. 14 Florida State won’t be playing the ACC Championship game, but a victory over Florida could improve its standing when the bowl bids are handed out in early December. Productive freshman quarterback Deondre Francois and dazzling junior running back Dalvin Cook will test a Gators’ defense that has allowed 14 or fewer points in eight of 10 games.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, ABC. LINE: Florida State --7

ABOUT FLORIDA (8-2): Appleby, who is 3-1 as a starter replacing injured Luke Del Rio, has completed 61.8 percent of his passes and was solid the past two games with 345 yards and three touchdown strikes. Sophomore Jordan Scarlett has been a key for the Gators’ offense, rushing for at least 93 yards in four of the last five games and pushing his season total to 725 with six TDs. Florida will likely be without important starters on defense again, including linebackers Jarrad Davis (ankle) and Alex Anzalone (arm), and safety Marcus Maye (arm) – the team’s top three tacklers.

ABOUT FLORIDA STATE (8-3): The Seminoles have been better defensively as the season has gone on, allowing 41 points combined in three consecutive victories, and Cook has rushed for at least 100 yards in seven of the last eight games to become the school’s all-time leading rusher. “This guy is the most explosive player in college football,” Florida coach Jim McElwain told reporters. “. … He’s going to play at the next level for a long time.” Francois needs 10 yards passing to reach 3,000 and has completed 60.8 percent of his passes with 17 touchdown strikes and just five interceptions.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Cook, who has accumulated 4,166 career rushing yards, is 436 shy of Ted Brown’s ACC record.

2. Florida OL Martez Ivey (leg) is doubtful for Saturday against a Florida State defense that leads the nation with 41 sacks.

3. The Seminoles are 8-1 against SEC teams since coach Jimbo Fisher took over – 5-1 versus the Gators.

PREDICTION: Florida State 27, Florida 14