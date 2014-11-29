No. 2 Florida State 24, Florida 19: Dalvin Cook ran for a career-high 144 yards and the Seminoles leaned on the defense to knock off the visiting rival Gators.

Jameis Winston went 12-of-24 for 125 yards and two touchdowns but was intercepted four times as Florida State (12-0) extended its winning streak to 28 straight games heading into the ACC championship game against Georgia Tech next week. Nick O’Leary hauled in a pair of touchdown catches and Terrance Smith provided the highlight for the defense with a 94-yard interception return for a score.

Treon Harris completed 13-of-32 passes for 169 yards, one TD and two interceptions as Florida (6-5) failed to pick up a win in departing coach Will Muschamp’s final game. Austin Hardin kicked four field goals but missed a pair in the second half and Brian Poole grabbed two interceptions for the Gators.

Winston was picked off on each of the first two drives and failed to get out of his own territory on the third but Florida could do no better than field goals in response before Smith took Harris’ interception back 94 yards to bring the Seminoles within 9-7. Winston found a groove in the second quarter and connected with O’Leary on a pair of scores to make it 21-9 before a fumbled punt allowed Harris another chance, and he found Clay Burton for a 15-yard TD to cut it to 21-16 at the break.

The Gators settled for a 32-yard field goal on the opening drive of the third quarter to draw within two points and the defense continued to keep Florida in the game. Hardin pushed a potential go-ahead field goal from 52 yards right and missed a 42-yard attempt in the fourth before Florida State scored its first points of the half on a 37-yard field goal with 3:23 to play, and the Gators could not convert a fourth down on their final chance.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Winston is the only QB in FBS this season to throw three interceptions in the first quarter, and his 13 first-half interceptions are the most in the nation. … Florida freshman DL Gerald Wells was ejected with less than five minutes left in the first half after drawing a personal foul for hitting Winston out of bounds. … Florida State RB Karlos Williams suffered a concussion blocking on a kickoff in the third quarter and did not return.