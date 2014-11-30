FSU survives Winston’s 4 INTs to beat Florida

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- Tired, hobbled and totally out of breath following his game-changing 94-yard interception return against Florida on Saturday, Florida State linebacker Terrance Smith went straight to the sideline with a message for struggling starting quarterback Jameis Winston.

“I told him we have his back,” Smith said to Winston as the two embraced. “And Jameis just said, ‘I appreciate that -- I got you the rest of the way.'”

And like the champion he is, Winston held true to his word.

The reigning Heisman Trophy winner overcame a disastrous start to lead No. 3 Florida State to its 28th straight win and second consecutive 12-0 regular season Saturday with a 24-19 victory over archrival Florida.

Winston opened the game with three interceptions in the first quarter -- by far the worst start of his stellar Seminoles career that’s now seen him go 25-0 as a starter.

However, he rebounded with two second-quarter touchdown passes to tight end Nick O‘Leary to help Florida State gain control of the game and keep Florida State in the hunt for a spot in the first-ever four-team College Football Playoff -- the field for which will be announced in two weeks.

“We survived another one,” said FSU head coach Jimbo Fisher, who is now 11-1 against teams from the Sunshine State in his five seasons, including 4-1 against Florida -- the last team to beat FSU in 2012 before this streak started.

“Proud of these kids for being so resilient and to gut this one out. We’re undefeated again in the regular season -- first Florida State team to do that back-to-back -- and we’re the only team who finished undefeated. I‘m also very, very proud of that.”

The win by FSU now sets up a Top 25 showdown against No. 16 Georgia Tech next Saturday for the ACC Championship in Charlotte, N.C. If the Seminoles win out, they will be two victories from repeating as national champions.

And Saturday’s annual test against the Gators was one of the final steps.

Winston completed 12 of 24 passes for only 125 yards, two touchdowns and four interceptions, while true freshman Dalvin Cook rushed for a career-high 144 yards on 24 carries. Cook had to shoulder the load when starting running back Karlos Williams suffered a concussion during the third quarter and did not return.

“I made a few mistakes that hurt us, but it’s a family here,” Winston said. “Defense had my back, offensive had my back, offensive line did a great job and, wow, Dalvin Cook did it again.”

Fisher called Cook the X-factor for the Seminoles in the win.

“Jameis wasn’t the trump card today,” Fisher said. “That was Dalvin Cook.”

O‘Leary led Florida State in receiving with four catches for 52 yards, and the senior tight end -- who extended his school-record number of TD catches to 16 scores with Saturday’s big game -- said it was Winston’s ability to maintain his composure after his early interceptions which helped settle the team.

“When something good happens, he lets it go. When something bad happens, he lets it go,” O‘Leary said. “He just moves on and keeps playing his best.”

Credit the Gators’ defense, meanwhile, for playing Florida State as tough as any team all season.

Cornerback Brian Poole picked off two of Winston’s passes, while defensive backs Jabari Gorman, who led Florida with nine tackles, and Quincy Wilson each had one interception.

Gators quarterback Treon Harris held his own against Florida State’s defense, passing for 130 yards and a touchdown, and leading the Gators in rushing with 41 yards.

But Harris’ errant throw on fourth-and-11 with under two minutes to play to wide open receiver Demarcus Robinson sealed the Seminoles’ win. Robinson led the Gators with four catches for 71 yards.

The loss still stung for the Gators afterward, but it was far better than the 37-7 shellacking FSU handed the Gators in Gainesville a year ago.

“No reason to hang our head, but again it just wasn’t enough,” Florida linebacker Michael Taylor said of the Gators’ rough season that ends 6-5 overall. “I wish we could have gone out with a win. It was right there -- we tasted victory. Unfortunately, we couldn’t get it done.”

Florida State, which got a game-high 11 tackles from linebacker Reggie Northup, took a 21-16 lead to halftime after Harris threw his only touchdown pass of the game to tight end Clay Burton just before intermission following a blocked punt by the Gators.

When the Seminoles’ offense failed to score in the third quarter, the Gators cut into FSU’s lead with kicker Austin Hardin’s fourth field goal of the game from 32 yards to make it 21-19.

But after the Florida defense picked off Winston for a fourth time, Poole grabbing his second, Hardin lined up for a 52-yard try that would’ve given the Gators a 22-21 lead. Hardin missed the long kick after making one from the same distance to open the game, and Florida State held its lead heading to the fourth quarter.

Harris would then drive Florida deep into Seminoles territory again in the fourth, but again Hardin missed with a chance to give Florida the lead, this one from 42 yards.

The Seminoles would respond with a 10-play, 55-yard drive that ate 6:19 off the clock before kicker Roberto Aguayo gave Florida State a 24-19 edge on a 37-yard field goal with 3:23 left in the game.

Field goals made -- and missed -- ended up deciding this one, Fisher said.

“I mean, we hold them to three field goals on those first three drives,” Fisher said. “Those defensive stops were huge. Key to the entire game.”

Florida finished a regular season in which coach Will Muschamp was fired two weeks ago, and he won’t coach Florida in whatever bowl game in which the Gators play.

Florida went 28-21 in Muschamp’s four seasons, including an 11-2 record in his second year and a BCS bowl bid. But Florida has taken steps back in the last two seasons, going a combined 10-13 and not contending for the SEC title either season.

Defensive coordinator D.J. Durkin will coach the Gators in their bowl, and Muschamp addressed what emotions he felt while coaching his final game for Florida.

“I‘m just upset about the loss right now. The other stuff ...” Muschamp said pausing, before finishing: “Moving forward, (my wife) Carol and I are going to get away for a little while. (I hope to be remembered as) a guy who did it the right way. I hold my head (high) walking out of here.”

The game started just like so many others have this year for FSU: The Seminoles fell into a hole and had to dig their way out.

Winston finished that nightmare first quarter 2-of-8 passing for 5 yards and three interceptions, but he was a lot better in the second.

Florida State’s first drive of the second quarter was a 93-yard, 12-play march, capped by a third-and-goal touchdown throw to O‘Leary from 10 yards to give the Seminoles their first lead, 14-9.

Winston then hooked up with O‘Leary for a second touchdown with 2:14 left in the second quarter, this time from 6 yards.

Just like that, the Seminoles scored 21 unanswered points to take a 21-9 lead -- and they simply held Florida off from there.

“We get everyone’s best shot every week,” Fisher said, repeating a comment he has made after all of Florida State’s close games this year. “And we got Florida’s today, and we’re still undefeated. On to the next one.”

NOTES: Florida State recently completed its ninth 8-0 ACC regular season in 23 years. ... Even after Saturday’s win by FSU, the all-time series still stands at 34-23-2 in favor of Florida. ... Florida State’s 28-game winning streak is the second-longest this century in college football and second-longest in the last 20 years, behind only Miami’s 34 straight (2000-03). ... Florida State has 82 players on its roster from Florida, while the Gators have 75 players on their team from the state. ... Florida was the only program in the nation to play the AP Top 25’s No. 1 and No. 2 teams this season (Alabama and Florida State). ... Gators freshman DL Gerald Willis, who didn’t play a snap in the game, was given a second-quarter personal foul penalty for a shove to Winston’s face after the quarterback ran out of bounds. Willis was ejected from the game. ... LB Matthew Thomas, who was ejected from FSU’s last game for targeting, sat out the first half of Saturday’s game but played in the second half.