Preview: Florida vs. Georgia

Todd Gurley will again be sitting out for eighth-ranked Georgia when the Bulldogs face struggling Florida in Jacksonville. The NCAA ruled Wednesday that the standout running back must sit out two more games – he has already missed two – to complete the penalties for accepting more than $3,000 in cash for autographed memorabilia. Georgia, which is looking to defeat the Gators for the fourth straight time, has a half-game lead over Missouri in the SEC East.

Florida coach Will Muschamp is feeling the heat as the Gators experience a second consecutive disappointing season. “As a football coach, it’s a bunker mentality,” Muschamp told reporters. “It is what it is. It’s what you deal with when you get in this profession.” Florida has lost back-to-back games to LSU (30-27) and Missouri (42-13), the latter which fueled an even higher level of discord with Muschamp by the Florida fan base.

TV: 3:30 p.m. ET, CBS. LINE: Georgia –13

ABOUT FLORIDA (3-3, 2-3 SEC): Freshman Treon Harris will start at quarterback as Muschamp has tired of the inconsistent play of Jeff Driskel, who is completing just 53 percent of his passes and has thrown more interceptions (10) than touchdowns (six). “For whatever reason we have lost some confidence, whether it’s dropped passes, whether it’s timing, whether it’s forced throws,” Muschamp told reporters. “And we’ve had way too much inconsistency as far as our ball security and the quarterback position.” Defensively, weak-side linebacker Antonio Morrison has a team-high 52 tackles, defensive end Alex McCalister has a team-leading four sacks and safety Keanu Neal leads with three interceptions.

ABOUT GEORGIA (6-1, 4-1): While the Bulldogs would like to see Gurley back on the field, freshman Nick Chubb has excelled and rushed for 345 yards in the two games Gurley has missed to help extend the club’s winning streak to five games. “Right now we’re really not worried about it,” Georgia coach Mark Richt said of the Gurley situation on the SEC media teleconference. “We’re just focused on getting ready for this game. We can only control certain things.” The Bulldogs allow 20 points per game behind inside linebackers Amarlo Herrera (team-high 57 tackles) and Ramik Wilson (55 stops) while cornerback Damian Swann and safety Quincy Mauger have three interceptions apiece.

EXTRA POINTS

1. The Gators have won 18 of the past 24 meetings despite Georgia’s three-game winning streak.

2. Bulldogs QB Hutson Mason is completing 69.2 percent of his passes and has tossed 10 touchdowns against three interceptions.

3. Florida’s Andre Debose has returned four kickoffs and one punt for scores in his career.

PREDICTION: Georgia 38, Florida 16