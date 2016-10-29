Preview: Florida vs. Georgia

A scheduled bye week and an unscheduled week off provided No. 12 Florida with plenty of time to figure out its offensive struggles, but the Gators will be put to the test starting with Saturday’s traditional showdown against Georgia in Jacksonville. Florida begins a five-week stretch in which it travels to Arkansas, LSU and Florida State, and better execution on offense is a must for the Gators to remain on top of the SEC East.

“We’re nowhere near where we’re going to be,” Florida coach Jim McElwain told reporters, discussing the Gators' focus after quarterback Luke Del Rio threw three interceptions and the offense recorded eight false-start penalties in a 40-14 victory over Missouri on Oct. 15 – Florida’s only game since Oct. 1. The Bulldogs were also off last week and have plenty of work to do, a disappointing first year for new coach Kirby Smart taking a sour turn with a 17-16 upset loss to Vanderbilt on Oct. 15. Georgia has lost three of its past four, giving up a last-play touchdown to fall to Tennessee before being stopped on fourth-and-1 late in the Vanderbilt defeat. “We are capable of playing with anybody in the SEC,” wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie told reporters. “It’s just sometimes, you come up short.”

TV: 3:30 p.m. ET, CBS. LINE: Florida -7.5

ABOUT FLORIDA (5-1, 3-1 SEC): Del Rio returned from a sprained left knee with an uneven performance against Missouri, going 18-for-38 for 236 yards as the Gators used two interception returns for touchdowns to build a 20-0 lead. Several running backs have combined to drive the Florida offense, as the Gators average 4.8 yards per carry and 181 yards per contest. Cornerbacks Jalen Tabor and Quincy Wilson have combined for seven interceptions on the season, while the Gators lead the SEC and are second in the nation in scoring defense (12 points per game).

ABOUT GEORGIA (4-3, 2-3): The Bulldogs have played better on defense in their past two games, allowing 31 points total after giving up 24 or more in each of their first five games. Georgia continues to seek consistency on offense, where under freshman quarterback Jacob Eason and a stable of productive running backs the Bulldogs nonetheless rank 12th in the SEC in scoring offense (25.1 points per game). Eason threw for 346 yards against Vanderbilt, with freshmen Riley Ridley and Issac Nauta emerging as go-to threats (the duo combining for 10 catches for 141 yards).

EXTRA POINTS

1. Georgia RBs Nick Chubb and Sony Michel were held to a combined 68 yards on 29 carries in the Vanderbilt loss, after teaming up for 254 yards and two touchdowns a week earlier against South Carolina.

2. The Gators have scored on 72 percent of their red-zone possessions, 13th in the SEC and 122nd in the country.

3. Florida has won the past two meetings with Georgia and 20 of the past 26 matchups.

PREDICTION: Florida 27, Georgia 13