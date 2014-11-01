Days carries Georgia Tech in romp over Virginia

ATLANTA -- Georgia Tech stayed alive in the ACC Coastal Division race on Saturday while ending Virginia’s hopes with a third straight loss.

Senior running back Synjyn Days rushed for career-best 147 yards on 24 carries and scored twice as the Yellow Jackets improved to 7-2 overall and 4-2 in the ACC with a chilly 35-10 homecoming victory.

Virginia (4-5, 2-3), which fell behind early, mustered just 22 yards rushing.

“Obviously, we didn’t play a good enough football game to keep us in this thing,” said Cavaliers coach Mike London, whose team plays at unbeaten Florida State next week.

Tech coach Paul Johnson said, “We certainly played better defense than we have the past couple of weeks. I was proud of them and encouraged by that.”

Duke (7-1, 3-1) leads the Coastal Division, while the Yellow Jackets and Miami are tied for second. Tech plays at North Carolina State next week.

Days, in the starting lineup because Zach Laskey is out with a shoulder injury, had a 4-yard touchdown run and caught a 17-yard scoring pass from quarterback Justin Thomas.

“They were hitting him at the line of scrimmage and he was still finding a way to get 5-6 yards,” Thomas said of Days.

Thomas completed 7 of 13 passes for 147 yards and three touchdowns as the Yellow Jackets outgained the Cavaliers 409 yards to 284 while controlling the ball for nearly 39 minutes.

“It’s tough,” Virginia safety Anthony Harris said. “We wish we were on a three-game winning streak.”

Virginia wanted to get off to a good start. Instead, the opposite happened.

“They got up on us early, and you can’t come from behind against a team that has such a prolific ground attack,” London said.

Quarterback Greyson Lambert fumbled a low snap on the first play of the game, the 10-yard loss signaling the woes that were to come for the Cavaliers.

“Obviously, it wasn’t the start we’d drawn up,” said Lambert, a Georgia native who completed 19 of 32 passes for 230 yards and two third-quarter interceptions before being replaced by Matt Johns in the fourth quarter.

Virginia trailed 14-0 before it got a first down as the Yellow Jackets scored on their first two possessions. Running back Deon Hill scored on a 14-yard run and wide receiver DeAndre Smelter caught an 18-yard pass from Thomas.

Virginia mounted a 75-yard drive that was climaxed by Lambert’s 13-yard pass to wide receiver Zachary Swanson, but the Yellow Jackets quickly regained a two-touchdown advantage as Thomas connected with wide receiver Darren Waller for a 12-yard score after a 65-yard catch-and-run by Smelter.

“Early we just gave up the big play and gave them touchdowns,” Harris said.

The Cavaliers closed to 21-10 at halftime on a 22-yard field goal by Ian Frye after Harris made his 11th career interception, at the Georgia Tech 25.

Georgia Tech marched 75 yards in 12 plays after the second-half kickoff. Days barely made it on a fourth-down play from the 6-yard line before scoring on a 4-yard run.

Lambert had two passes intercepted in the third quarter. Georgia Tech defensive tackle Adam Gotsis picked off a tipped ball near midfield and safety Jamal Golden had an interception in the end zone.

The Yellow Jackets clinched it after a short Virginia punt in the fourth quarter as Thomas and Days teamed on the 17-yard score with seven minutes remaining.

NOTES: Freshman safety Quin Blanding led Virginia in tackles for the fifth time, recording 13. ... The temperature was in the low 40s by the end of the game and a 24 mph wind made it even more uncomfortable for the homecoming crowd, which thinned after halftime. ... Wide receiver Miles Gooch, who leads Virginia in receiving yardage, missed the game after suffering a knee injury last week against North Carolina. The senior is from the Atlanta suburb of Decatur and made the trip with the team. ... Laskey, the Yellow Jackets’ second-leading rusher, missed his second straight game. ... Georgia Tech was also without RB Charles Perkins, who had a 79-yard TD reception against Pittsburgh last week. ... Virginia defensive coordinator Jon Tenuta formerly had the same role at Tech, and he and Yellow Jackets line coach Mike Sewak were roommates as Cavaliers teammates in the late 1970s.