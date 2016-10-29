Thomas carries Georgia Tech past Duke

ATLANTA -- Quarterback Justin Thomas accounted for a career-best 459 total yards and four touchdowns on Saturday and Georgia Tech defeated Duke 38-35 on homecoming at Bobby Dodd Stadium.

Thomas completed 10 of 14 passes for 264 yards and two touchdowns, and rushed 17 times for a career-best 195 yards and two touchdowns.

The senior threw for touchdowns of 46 and 21 yards to Clinton Lynch and ran for scores of a career-best 82 and 22 yards. He threw a 21-yard touchdown pass to Lynch under tight coverage with 5:38 left to produce the winning points.

Georgia Tech (5-3, 2-3 in the ACC) was playing without leading rusher Dedrick Mills, who was not cleared from concussion protocol. The Yellow Jackets got 69 yards rushing from Marcus Marshall. Lynch caught three passes for 91 yards.

Duke (3-5, 0-4) was led by quarterback Daniel Jones, who threw for 305 yards and two touchdowns, and rushed 10 times for 73 yards.

Jones was 22-for-36 passing, including a 7-yard touchdown to tight end Daniel Helm with 8:55 left that put the Blue Devils ahead 35-31. Helm had six receptions for 72 yards and two touchdowns.

Shaun Wilson rushed for 111 yards for Duke, and one touchdown and Jela Duncan ran for 52 yards and two touchdowns.

Georgia Tech led 28-7 at halftime, but allowed Duke to get back into the game by losing two fumbles early in the second half. The Blue Devils scored touchdowns on four straight possessions in the second half.

The Yellow Jackets totaled 605 yards and Duke finished with 559 yards.