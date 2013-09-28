Preview: Florida at Kentucky

Tyler Murphy is set to make his first collegiate start at quarterback Saturday when No. 19 Florida travels to Kentucky for an SEC game. Murphy, a junior, was the choice for the Gators after junior Jeff Driskel suffered a season-ending broken right leg during the first quarter of last week’s league opener against Tennessee. Murphy finished with 218 total yards while running for one touchdown and passing for another in the 31-17 victory, good enough to earn another shot against the Wildcats.

Kentucky also lost starting quarterback Maxwell Smith to a right shoulder injury during its most recent game, but he was back at practice this week and the Wildcats are anticipating he’ll be in the starting lineup for their conference opener against the Gators. Kentucky running back Jojo Kemp moved alongside Raymond Sanders at the top of the depth chart this week. Kemp ran for 80 yards on five carries in the 27-13 loss to Louisville on Sept. 14.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPNU. LINE: Florida -12.5

ABOUT FLORIDA (2-1, 1-0 SEC): The Gators are limiting opponents 55.3 rushing yards a game, which is tops in the nation. Sophomore linebacker Antonio Morrison was suspended for the season opener against Toledo, but still leads the team with 13 tackles. Florida is also tops in the nation in third-down defense, holding opponents to an 18.9 percent success rate, and the Gators forced six turnovers against Tennessee.

ABOUT KENTUCKY (1-2): Javess Blue didn’t join the Wildcats until early August after transferring from the junior college ranks, but he has been one of the bright spots since then. He leads the team with 15 receptions for 197 yards and an 88-yard touchdown. However, the Wildcats unofficially dropped seven passes against Louisville -- an issue that will need to be corrected against Florida.

EXTRA POINTS

1. The Gators have limited opponents to 220 total yards or less in all three games.

2. Florida has won 26 consecutive games against Kentucky, the longest active streak in the nation between major opponents in an annual series.

3. Florida cornerback Marcus Roberson (knee) and right tackle Tyler Moore (ankle) each missed Saturday’s game, but both are expected to play against the Wildcats.

PREDICTION: Kentucky 24, Florida 21