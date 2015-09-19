Preview: Florida at Kentucky

Kentucky looks to start the season with three straight wins for the first time since 2010 and end a long losing streak against Florida when it hosts the Gators for an SEC battle Saturday. The Wildcats have dropped 28 straight contests against Florida, last winning in 1986, but come in with confidence after a huge 26-22 victory in their conference opener at South Carolina.

“This team we’re playing is not your same old Kentucky,” Gators coach Jim McElwain told reporters of the program that has not finished over .500 since 2009. “These guys are really good.” Florida edged the Wildcats 36-30 in three overtimes at home last season as Kentucky quarterback Patrick Towles threw for 369 yards along with three scores and three interceptions. The 6-5 Towles has plenty of weapons at his disposal, but could face an improved Gators defense with safety Keanu Neal and cornerback Vernon Hargreaves III likely to return from leg injuries. Quarterbacks Will Grier and Treon Harris have each started a game, playing well under center for Florida, and McElwain is expected to use both again.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, SEC Network. LINE: Florida -3

ABOUT FLORIDA (2-0, 0-0 SEC): Much of the talk this week had to do with McElwain’s tirade directed at Kelvin Taylor on the sideline Saturday after the tailback made a throat-slash gesture and was penalized in the 31-24 win over East Carolina. McElwain, in his first season, told reporters he regretted the outburst but Taylor (109 yards rushing, two scores) has dropped to third string on the depth chart. Grier has been a little more productive (26 for 35, 317 yards and four TD passes) in the early going while tight end DeAndre Goolsby (six catches, 132 yards) has emerged as a major threat.

ABOUT KENTUCKY (2-0, 1-0): The Wildcats made a key play on Chris Westry’s interception late in the game to hold off South Carolina but have been outscored by a combined 41-18 in the second half this season. The production level should improve in the final two quarters with the balance the offense has shown, led by running back Stanley “Boom” Williams (242 yards, 10.1 per carry). Garrett Johnson had six catches for 154 yards against Florida last season and has gotten off to a strong start in 2015 with nine receptions, 124 yards and a touchdown to pace the air attack.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Florida committed 12 penalties for 105 yards in last week’s contest after being flagged only once in the opener.

2. Kentucky WR Ryan Timmons needs 88 receiving yards to become the 25th player to reach 1,000 in his career at the school.

3. The Gators have triumphed in 10 straight SEC openers and stand 37-4 in the month of September since 2005.

PREDICTION: Kentucky 24, Florida 21