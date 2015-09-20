Florida 14, Kentucky 9

Quarterback Will Grier rushed for 61 yards and one touchdown on 12 carries and completed 13 of 22 passes for 125 yards as visiting Florida defeated Kentucky 14-9 in its Southeastern Conference opener in Lexington, Ky.

Florida (3-0) has won 29 consecutive games against Kentucky dating back to 1987, the longest active streak in FBS and the fifth longest in history.

Gators running back Kelvin Taylor also scored a touchdown and rushed for 45 yards on 16 carries. Wide receiver Antonio Callaway had a team-high 34 receiving yards for Florida.

Quarterback Patrick Towles was 8-for-24 for 126 yards and threw two interceptions for Kentucky (2-1, 1-1 SEC), which hasn’t opened a season with three straight victories since 2010.

Running back Stanley “Boom” Williams racked up 80 rushing yards on 16 carries for the Wildcats, who totaled 115 rushing yards on 41 carries.

Florida had allowed just 51 total yards on the ground in its first two games.

Wildcats kicker Austin MacGinnis made three field goals, including a 45-yarder in the fourth.