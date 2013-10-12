Preview: Florida at Louisiana State

Florida’s dominant defense looks to slow down No. 11 LSU’s high-powered offense when the 17th-ranked Gators travel to Baton Rouge for an SEC showdown Saturday. The Tigers bounced back from a crushing loss to Georgia to rout Mississippi State 59-26 last week, as their newfound explosive offense continued to produce. The Gators are still in the thick of the SEC East race thanks to a unit that ranks second in the nation in total defense (217 yards per game) and fourth in scoring defense (12.2 points per game).

Florida is coming off a 30-10 victory over Arkansas and has won three straight to open SEC play. The Tigers have won five straight and 27 of 28 at home, winning their three home games this year by an average of 28.3 points. The Gators have won only once in their last four trips to Baton Rouge but they spoiled the Tigers’ title hopes with a 14-6 home win last year.

TV: 3:30 p.m. ET, CBS. LINE: LSU -7.

ABOUT FLORIDA (4-1, 3-0 SEC East): The Gators’ offense has flourished since Tyler Murphy took over under center, as the junior’s 209.4 quarterback rating against Arkansas was the highest for a Florida quarterback in an SEC game since Rex Grossman in 2001. The return of running back Matt Jones also has bolstered the offense with Jones (322 yards, 2 TDs) and Mack Brown (284 yards, 3 TDs) leading a strong ground game. Florida’s strength still lies with its defense, which hasn’t allowed more than 275 total yards this season and ranks second in the nation against the run, allowing 65 yards per game.

ABOUT LSU (5-1, 2-1 SEC West): Offensive coordinator Cam Cameron has revived the Tigers’ offense, which has topped 400 total yards and 30 points in each game this season. Quarterback Zach Mettenberger has blossomed - leading the SEC in passer efficiency with a 190.1 rating while passing for 1,738 yards and 15 touchdowns with two interceptions - and receivers Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry have combined for 77 receptions for 1,302 yards and 13 scores. LSU’s defense has taken a step back from recent years, allowing 367 yards and 24.7 points per game.

EXTRA POINTS

1. LSU has won 35 of its last 36 games when scoring at least 30 points and is 63-5 under coach Les Miles when reaching that plateau.

2. Florida has held 12 consecutive SEC opponents under 20 points, and the Gators have forced a turnover in 16 straight contests.

3. Mettenberger is only the fifth LSU quarterback to throw for 300 yards in consecutive games and looks to match Rohan Davey’s school record of three straight set in 2001.

PREDICTION: LSU 31, Florida 23