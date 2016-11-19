Preview: Florida at LSU

Instead of a non-conference breather at home this week, Hurricane Matthew forced 18th-ranked Florida to play for its life in the SEC East this Saturday on the road against No. 14 LSU. The Gators were scheduled to host LSU on Oct. 8 before the storm hit and set off a series of discussions over when and if the game would be played, finally settling on Saturday in Baton Rouge.

Florida had to cancel its game with Presbyterian and needs a victory over the Tigers, or a loss by Tennessee in one of its final two games (Missouri, Vanderbilt), to play No. 1 Alabama in the SEC Championship game. The Gators must lean on a defense that has been depleted by injuries to contain a dynamic LSU ground attack, led by junior Leonard Fournette and sophomore Derrius Guice, who combined for 350 rushing yards in the 38-10 win against Arkansas last week. “They want to run the ball, establish the line of scrimmage,” Florida defensive back Nick Washington told reporters. “We have to be strong up front. We have to play assignment football, fill our gaps, those type of things.” The Tigers have dropped three games by a total of 17 points – all to top 16 teams.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, SEC Network. LINE: LSU –13.5

ABOUT FLORIDA (7-2, 5-2 SEC): The Gators will likely be missing their three leading tacklers Saturday – linebackers Jarrad Davis (ankle) and Alex Anzalone (arm), along with safety Marcus Maye (arm). More is needed from the offense and quarterback Austin Appleby was outstanding in place of Luke Del Rio (shoulder, knee) last week against South Carolina, completing 17-of-21 for 201 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Antonio Callaway (35 catches, 533 yards) is the top target for Appleby and Jordan Scarlett (617 yards, six TDs) has emerged as the top option on the ground.

ABOUT LSU (6-3, 4-2): Guice has gained 8.7 yards per carry for a total of 881 with nine touchdowns and the injury-plagued Fournette has run for almost seven per attempt with 803 overall and eight scores. Quarterback Danny Etling went 10-for-16 through the air for 157 yards last week and has completed 58.8 percent of his passes while junior Malachi Dupre is the top receiver with 28 catches for 365 yards. Linebacker Kendell Beckwith has a team-leading 90 tackles for the Tigers, who have allowed a national-least 10 touchdowns overall and just 20 points in the first quarter.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Appleby and Etling were once on the same team at Purdue before both transferred.

2. The Tigers have won the past three meetings and the Gators last won in Baton Rouge in 2009, losing the last three there.

3. Fournette is tied for third in school history with 19 games of at least 100 yards rushing, and needs one to tie Charles Alexander for second.

PREDICTION: LSU 27, Florida 13