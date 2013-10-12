LSU 17, Florida 6

No. 11 LSU 17, No. 17 Florida 6: Jeremy Hill rushed for 121 yards and the Tigers kept the visiting Gators out of the end zone to notch a key Southeastern Conference victory.

LSU’s defense dominated the day, holding Florida (4-2, 3-1 SEC East) to 240 total yards and a pair of field goals. J.C. Copeland and freshman quarterback Anthony Jennings each scored rushing touchdowns for LSU (6-1, 3-1 SEC West), which has won six straight and 28 of 29 at home.

The Gators continued their strong play on defense, holding LSU’s explosive attack to 327 total yards, but Hill led a solid performance on the ground as the Tigers rolled up 175 rushing yards. LSU had topped 400 total yards and 30 points in each of its previous six games.

Florida opened the scoring with a field goal on its first drive, but the Gators were forced to punt on their next five possessions while LSU took control. Copeland capped a 70-yard drive with a 1-yard plunge for a 7-3 advantage on the first play of the second quarter, and Jennings scored on a quarterback sneak later in the quarter.

The Gators trimmed it to 14-6 on Francisco Velez’s second field goal with 12:11 remaining, but LSU answered with Colby Delahoussaye’s 31-yard field goal and the defense stood tall the rest of the way.

GAME NOTEBOOK: LSU QB Zach Mettenberger had passed for more than 300 yards in two consecutive games but was just 9-for-17 for 152 yards as the Tigers simplified their offense and focused on the run. … Florida has held 13 consecutive SEC opponents under 20 points and has forced a turnover in 17 straight games. … Gators RB Matt Jones, the team’s leading rusher, left in the first quarter with a left knee injury.