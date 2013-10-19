Missouri 36, Florida 17

(Updated: Minor edits in game notebook.)

No. 14 Missouri 36, No. 22 Florida 17: Maty Mauk passed for 295 yards and a touchdown and ran for another score in his first start as the Tigers knocked off the visiting Gators.

Henry Josey added 136 rushing yards and a touchdown while Andrew Baggett kicked five field goals for Missouri (7-0, 3-0 SEC), which was operating without starting quarterback James Franklin (shoulder). Mauk went 18-for-36 in Franklin’s place and got plenty of help from the defense.

Tyler Murphy was held to 15-for-29 for 92 yards and an interception as Florida (4-3, 3-2) managed just 151 total yards. Kelvin Taylor rushed for 74 yards and a score for the Gators, who turned the ball over three times.

Mauk needed only two plays to get the Tigers a quick lead, finding L’Damian Washington for a 41-yard connection on the sideline and hooking up with Bud Sasser for a 20-yard score 22 seconds into the game. A pair of field goals gave Missouri a 13-3 lead at the break, but Solomon Patton brought Florida back within three on a 100-yard kickoff return to begin the second half.

The Tigers responded five plays later on Josey’s 6-yard touchdown run and pushed it to 23-10 on a 39-yard field goal before Taylor broke for the Gators’ lone offensive touchdown, a 20-yard run that cut it to 23-17 with 46 seconds left in the third quarter. Missouri tacked on two more field goals in the fourth quarter and then forced Murphy’s second fumble of the afternoon, leading to Mauk’s clinching 17-yard touchdown run with 6:30 left.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Florida entered the day leading the SEC in total defense with an average of 235.3 yards allowed but let the Tigers roll up 500. … Missouri has forced at least one turnover in 37 straight games — the longest active streak in the nation. … The Tigers are 7-0 for the first time since 2010.