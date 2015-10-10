Cook expected to play for Florida State

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- Florida State running back Dalvin Cook, listed as questionable all week, was atop the depth chart and not on the injured lost on Saturday night before the No. 12 Seminoles played in-state rival Miami.

Cook sustained a hamstring injury during last week’s victory over Wake Forest.

Florida State’s best player and Heisman candidate, Cook is the eighth-leading rusher in the nation and is the ACC’s top rusher with an average of 142.5 yards a game.

Cook came into the game with 570 yards on 66 rushes with six touchdowns in four games this season, although he only played less than a quarter against Wake before leaving the game and not returning.