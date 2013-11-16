Preview: Florida at South Carolina

Two teams seemingly headed in opposite directions face off Saturday when No. 12 South Carolina hosts Florida in an SEC clash. The Gamecocks have won back-to-back league games over Missouri and Mississippi State to reestablish themselves as East Division contenders, and come off a bye week that allowed banged-up quarterback Connor Shaw to get back to 100 percent. Shaw had been recovering from an illness and a knee sprain, but did get the start against Mississippi State on Nov. 2.

The Gators’ injury problems are far more severe. Florida has dropped four straight — including a loss to Vanderbilt last week for the first time since 1998 — and needs a win over either South Carolina or No. 2 Florida State to avoid a losing season for the first time since 1979. It won’t help that quarterback Tyler Murphy will be game-time decision because of a sprained shoulder, and that the Gators announced this week that they’ve lost linebacker Antonio Morrison for the season with a torn meniscus.

TV: 7 p.m., ET, ESPN2. LINE: South Carolina -13.5

ABOUT FLORIDA (4-5, 3-4): A season that began with high expectations has fallen victim to the injury bug as the Gators have lost seven starters to season-ending injuries, including quarterback Jeff Driskel, running back Matt Jones and defensive tackle Dominique Easley. If Murphy can’t go because of the shoulder sprain, the job will belong to freshman Skyler Mornhinweg, who has yet to throw a collegiate pass. “Nothing against him because he’s a smart kid, he works hard, but in a developmental situation, you hope that you get into your sophomore and junior year before you’re in that situation,” offensive coordinator Brent Pease told the Orlando Sentinel.

ABOUT SOUTH CAROLINA (7-2, 5-2): The Gamecocks enter Saturday very much alive in the race for a berth in the SEC Championship game. South Carolina needs a win Saturday and for Georgia and Missouri to each just lose once to punch its ticket to Atlanta. The Gamecocks will look to lean on running back Mike Davis, who leads the SEC in rushing yards per game with 117.6.

EXTRA POINTS

1. A loss would give Florida its first five-game losing streak since 1979.

2. South Carolina coach Steve Spurrier is 3-5 all-time against his alma mater, and 2-2 at home.

3. With a win, South Carolina would set a new record for consecutive home victories with 16.

PREDICTION: South Carolina 31, Florida 6