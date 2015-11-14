Preview: Florida at South Carolina

No. 10 Florida looks to avoid a letdown after clinching the SEC East Division title when it visits struggling South Carolina on Saturday afternoon. The Gators edged Vanderbilt 9-7 last week to earn a spot in the SEC Championship game and have three games left in the regular season to put themselves in better position for a possible berth in the College Football Playoff.

“I’m kind of excited about this new challenge and the (uncharted) waters we’re in,” Florida’s first-year coach Jim McElwain told reporters. “It’s really about discovery for a program that should be here in this position every year. But that’s what the fun part is.” While the Gators sputtered on offense last week, they are sixth in the nation in total defense and have allowed 13 points of fewer in six of nine games. South Carolina has dropped four of its last five games after a 27-24 loss at Tennessee last week. Florida must contain senior Brandon Wilds, who has 326 rushing yards in the last three games, and junior Pharoh Cooper (four 100-yard receiving games).

TV: Noon ET, ESPN. LINE: Florida -7.5

ABOUT FLORIDA (8-1, 6-1 SEC): The Gators, who are tied for 13th in the nation with a plus-9 turnover margin, coughed the ball up four times last week – three fumbles, one Treon Harris interception. Harris must improve his completion percentage (54.9) and Florida will have to find the form that allowed them to rush for a season-high 258 yards against Georgia on Oct. 31. Senior defensive end Jonathan Bullard, who boasts 13 tackles for loss, five sacks and five quarterback hurries, is doubtful due to an arm injury.

ABOUT SOUTH CAROLINA (3-6, 1-6): Wilds, who missed three games with a rib injury before recording two of his three 100-yard outings in the last three contests, is gaining 5.3 yards per carry overall. Perry Orth has been the most productive of four quarterbacks used by the Gamecocks with 1,180 yards and he registered three touchdown passes last week against Tennessee. Cooper is third in the SEC with 656 yards receiving and is 154 shy of becoming the ninth South Carolina player to accumulate 2,000 in his career.

EXTRA POINTS

1. South Carolina LB Skai Moore is tied for third in the SEC in tackles (88) and interceptions (four).

2. Florida DE Alex McCalister leads the team with 6.5 sacks and was named SEC Defensive Player of the Week Monday after totaling 2.5 against Vanderbilt.

3. The Gamecocks took last year’s meeting 23-20 and have split the last 10 with the Gators, who had won 13 straight before that stretch.

PREDICTION: Florida 28, South Carolina 14