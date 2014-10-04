Preview: Florida at Tennessee

Tennessee showed promise despite a pair of road losses to ranked teams in its last two contests and looks to produce results when it hosts SEC-rival Florida on Saturday. The inexperienced Volunteers dropped a 35-32 decision at then-No. 13 Georgia last week and will attempt to avoid a seventh straight 0-2 start in the SEC. Florida, which has beaten Tennessee nine straight times, comes in off a bye week after giving up a program-worst 645 yards in a 42-21 loss at current No. 1 Alabama.

The Gators are searching for answers on defense and need more consistency from its talented offensive personnel. Florida quarterback Jeff Driskel must rebound from a rough outing against Alabama when he completed only 9-of-28 passes and had two interceptions. Tennessee, which did not return any starters on the offensive or defensive line, will try to cause problems with quarterback Justin Worley at the helm of an up-tempo offense that leads the SEC in plays per game.

TV: Noon ET, SEC Network. LINE: Tennessee –3

ABOUT FLORIDA (2-1, 1-1 SEC): Driskel suffered a broken leg that ended his season in the 31-17 victory over the Volunteers early last season and has completed only 56 percent of his passes to start 2014. Demarcus Robinson (23 receptions, 353 yards, three TDs) is the top target for Driskel while Quinton Dunbar has 98 career receptions, including at least one in 31 straight games. The Gators have allowed only two sacks and Matt Jones leads a capable stable of running back with 258 yards.

ABOUT TENNESSEE (2-2, 0-1): Worley, who threw two interceptions in the 34-10 loss at current No. 3 Oklahoma on Sept. 13, rebounded against Georgia with 264 yards and three touchdowns despite missing three possessions with an elbow injury in the first half. Worley expects to play against the Gators and he has seven receivers with at least 98 yards, led by Marquez North (17 catches, 188 yards). Senior linebacker A.J. Johnson -- a Butkus Award nominee -- leads the Volunteers with 46 tackles.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Tennessee leads the nation in third-down percentage defense, allowing 11 conversions in 53 attempts (20.8).

2. The Gators lead the nation in turnover margin at plus-2.67 per game, getting two interceptions from DB Keanu Neal.

3. Volunteers freshman RB Jalen Hurd totaled 216 yards combined against Georgia and Oklahoma.

PREDICTION: Tennessee 31, Florida 28