Florida 10, Tennessee 9: Matt Jones ran for 114 yards and a touchdown as the visiting Gators rallied from nine points down in the fourth quarter to defeat the Volunteers for the 10th straight time.

Quarterback Treon Harris completed 2-of-4 passes for 17 yards and ran for another 24 to lead a pair of scoring drives after replacing Jeff Driskel, who went 11-of-23 for 59 yards with three interceptions. Austin Hardin’s 49-yard field goal put Florida (3-1, 2-1 SEC) ahead for good with 6:20 left.

Justin Worley completed 26-of-39 for 206 yards with a pair of interceptions and Tennessee (2-3, 0-2) could manage only three Aaron Medley field goals. Pig Howard had six receptions for 79 yards to lead the Volunteers, whose final drive ended when Keanu Neal intercepted Worley with 51 seconds remaining.

Following an interception by Cameron Sutton, the Volunteers moved the ball 36 yards to set up Medley’s 36-yard field goal early in the second quarter and led 3-0 at intermission. Driskel was intercepted on the first play from scrimmage in the second half, but Vernon Hargreaves III dove to pick off Worley in the end zone on the next play.

Two Medley field goals grew the lead before Jalen Tabor forced and recovered a fumble at the Volunteers’ 30 and five plays later Jones bulled in from 2 yards to cut the lead to 9-7 with 13:40 left. Harris drove the Gators 49 yards – 32 on a run by Jones -- in eight plays to set up the winning field goal.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Tennessee shut out Florida in the first half for the first time since 1955. … Florida WR Quinton Dunbar has at least one reception in 32 consecutive games, third-most in school history, after catching one for six yards Saturday … The Volunteers have started 0-2 in the SEC for seven straight seasons.