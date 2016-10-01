Preview: Florida at Vanderbilt

No. 21 Florida might have to play without quarterback Luke Del Rio for a second consecutive week when it travels Saturday to Vanderbilt, but the other side of the football is the bigger concern for the Gators. Florida – which came into Saturday with the nation’s top-ranked defense – gave up 38 consecutive points in blowing a 21-0 lead last week at Tennessee, dropping the Gators out of the top spot in the SEC East.

“It definitely went south pretty quickly,” safety Marcus Maye told reporters as the Gators look to bounce back after being shredded for 250 passing yards in the second half. “Coming out on the wrong end is definitely something that’s humbling.” The Commodores also struggled on defense last week, escaping with a 31-30 overtime victory at Western Kentucky thanks to running back Ralph Webb’s touchdown run on the final play of regulation and a missed 2-point conversion by the Hilltoppers in overtime. Vanderbilt allowed 496 yards of total offense and 6.2 yards per rushing attempts. “Defensively we have some things we’ve got to clean up obviously, but it was a win, a great win,” Vanderbilt coach Derek Mason told reporters.

TV: Noon ET, SEC Network. LINE: Florida -10

ABOUT FLORIDA (3-1, 1-1 SEC): Even with last week’s meltdown, the Gators still lead the SEC in total defense (221.8 yard per game, fourth nationally) and are allowing a league-best 13 points per game. Appleby, a fifth-year senior transfer from Purdue, completed 23-of-39 passes for 296 yards and three touchdowns at Tennessee as Del Rio recovers from a knee injury. Better offensive line play also is needed this week, after the Gators rushed for just 19 yards on 13 attempts in the second half last week.

ABOUT VANDERBILT (2-2, 0-1 SEC): Quarterback Kyle Shurmur played well down the stretch in the Commodores' rally, going 8-for-12 for 155 yards and a touchdown in the fourth quarter and overtime. Webb leads the SEC in rushing (472 yards) and is ninth nationally after rushing for 95 yards and three touchdowns last week. Vanderbilt is allowing 452.5 yards per contest, next-to-last in the SEC.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Florida has won 24 of its past 25 meeting with Vanderbilt, including a 9-7 home victory last season.

2. The Commodores have surrendered 92 points in three games since a 13-10 loss to South Carolina in the season opener.

3. The Gators will face three ranked teams in a four-game span after Saturday (LSU, Georgia, Arkansas).

PREDICTION: Florida 37, Vanderbilt 20