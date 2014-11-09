Old Dominion rallies past Florida International

NORFOLK, Va. -- After an explosion of big plays left Old Dominion on the verge of an improbable comeback, the Monarchs left their fate on the right leg of a walk-on kicker making his first career field goal attempt.

Fortunately for the Monarchs, Satchel Ziffer didn’t let them down.

“It’s like a dream,” Ziffer said after drilling the kick from 28 yards as time expired to boost Old Dominion past Florida International 38-35 on Saturday at sold-out S.B. Ballard Stadium. “I still feel kind of like I‘m floating on Cloud Nine.”

The victory snapped a five-game losing streak for Conference USA newcomer Old Dominion (4-6, 2-5). Meanwhile, snakebitten Florida International, which appeared to seize command after falling into an early 21-7 hole, dropped its fourth straight.

“It sucks,” Panthers running back Anthon Samuel said.

Ziffer’s kick capped a 10-point Old Dominion blitz in the final 1:05 and decided a game that less than a minute earlier appeared ticketed for overtime tied at 35.

But on a second-down play, Monarchs safety Fellonte Misher picked off an ill-advised pass from Florida International true freshman quarterback Alex McGough to set Old Dominion up in at least field goal position.

McGough was in the grasp of an Old Dominion defender and tried to shovel the ball to Samuel, who could only get one hand on it. Misher scooped up the deflected pass just before it hit the turf.

“The defensive play of the year for us, no question,” Old Dominion coach Bobby Wilder said.

The play was initially ruled an incomplete pass but was overturned upon review.

“While they were watching it, I was over on the sidelines telling my teammates, ‘I know for sure I caught it. Definitely,'” Misher said.

Wilder said he expected the Panthers to play for overtime. But Florida International coach Ron Turner refused to second-guess himself and made it clear he was not laying blame on McGough.

“He did what we asked him to do,” Turner said. “He was just trying to make a play and that didn’t cost us the game, trust me.”

Four plays later, Ziffer, a junior college transfer who began the year as Old Dominion’s third-string kicker and the day as the team’s backup, delivered the clincher.

“When he went out there, I was like everyone else -- I didn’t know because he’d never done it before,” said Wilder, who went with Ziffer after early struggles by starter Jarrett Cervi. “It was great to see him come through.”

Old Dominion running back Ray Lawry scored from 2 yards with 1:05 left to tie it at 35. The play was set up by a 30-yard completion from Monarchs quarterback Taylor Heinicke to running back Gerard Johnson on fourth-and-3 from the Panthers’ 32-yard line.

Heinicke finished with 315 yards through the air on 20-of-35 passing with two TDs. Lawry had 142 rushing yards and two scores.

Samuel ran for 137 yards for the Panthers and McGough added 132 passing yards, two touchdowns through the air and one rushing touchdown.

The Panthers struck first, chewing up more than eight minutes during a 16-play drive. McGough handled most of the heavy lifting by converting three third downs on the ground before capping the drive with a 2-yard TD plunge.

The Monarchs responded with 21 straight points. Heinicke and true freshman running back Ray Lawry went wild at Florida International’s expense.

Lawry ripped off a 34-yard touchdown dash and cracked the 100-yard rushing barrier early in the second quarter. Heinicke scored from 1 yard, then capped his team’s 21-point blitz with a 74-yard throw to wide receiver Antonio Vaughan that finished a 99-yard drive.

Austin Taylor’s 38-yard field goal with seven seconds remaining in the half left the Panthers trailing 21-10 at halftime.

The Panthers promptly scored on their first four second-half possessions and seized their 35-28 lead early in the fourth quarter.

But the Monarchs’ defense finally bared teeth, forcing three-and-outs on Florida International’s next two possessions before forcing the game-turning interception.

“There were a lot of game-changing plays in the fourth quarter and our kids made most of those plays,” Wilder said.

NOTES: Florida International became the fifth straight team to score a touchdown against Old Dominion on its opening possession. ... Saturday marked the 40th straight sellout at S.B. Ballard Stadium. ... The Monarchs have played to a full house at home in every game since re-starting its football program in 2009. ... Saturday was the first time in seven games the Monarchs held an opponent below 41 points.