Preview: Florida Atlantic at Alabama

Although Blake Sims made quite the impression in the season opener, Alabama coach Nick Saban expects to get an eyeful out of both of his quarterbacks when the second-ranked Crimson Tide host Florida Atlantic on Saturday. A fifth-year senior, Sims essentially went wire-to-wire in his first collegiate start and completed 24-of-33 passes for 250 yards in Alabama’s 33-23 triumph over West Virginia last week. Florida State transfer Jake Coker didn’t attempt a pass in his brief cameo, but Saban hasn’t closed the book on what he readily admits is a quarterback competition in the wake of A.J. McCarron’s departure to the NFL.

The veteran coach has the benefit of facing the Owls and Southern Mississippi in consecutive weeks before Southeastern Conference foe Florida pays a visit to Tuscaloosa, “In some way, we’ll probably try to play both quarterbacks in this game,” Saban told reporters. “I don’t know how. When I figure it out, I‘m probably not going to tell you - and I don’t know if that’s important to be honest with you.” Florida Atlantic has its own house to keep in order after allowing a blistering 784 total yards while amassing only 200 itself en route to a 55-7 shellacking by Nebraska last week.

TV: Noon ET, SEC Network. LINE: Alabama -40

ABOUT FLORIDA ATLANTIC (0-1): First-year coach Charlie Partridge saw reason for optimism in Jay Warren, who averaged 5.5 yards per carry and rushed for a team-leading 77 yards in the lopsided loss. Jaquez Johnson, who was last season’s Conference USA Newcomer of the Year, completed just 6-of-12 passes for 61 yards and a touchdown before suffering an injured left (non-throwing) shoulder last week. X-rays and an MRI exam revealed no damage and the junior told reporters on Tuesday that there’s “no doubt” that he’ll be ready to play against the Crimson Tide.

ABOUT ALABAMA (1-0): While the quarterback situation has yet to become clear, running backs T.J. Yeldon (126 yards, two touchdowns) and Derrick Henry (113 yards, one score) made quite the statement versus the Hokies - and now face a Florida Atlantic squad that yielded 498 yards on the ground. The duo did most of its damage between the tackles and combined for a 152 yards in the second half to put the game out of reach. While Yeldon is a two-time 1,000-yard rusher, Henry is a 241-pound bruiser and elusive Kenyan Drake provides an electric third option for the Crimson Tide.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Alabama WR Amari Cooper did nothing to diminish his NFL draft stock after reeling in 12 receptions for 130 yards in the season opener.

2. Johnson played at East Mississippi Community College in 2012 with now-Crimson Tide DT Jarran Reed.

3. After Eddie Lacy rolled up 106 yards in the first half, then-freshman Yeldon rushed for 6.3 yards per carry in the second of Alabama’s 40-7 victory over Florida Atlantic in 2012.

PREDICTION: Alabama 56, Florida Atlantic 14