Alabama bolts past FAU

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. -- A lightning-shortened game could not stop No. 2 Alabama from bolting past Florida Atlantic on Saturday.

After lightning got to within 10 miles of Bryant-Denny Stadium, Alabama’s game against Florida Atlantic was delayed.

But after a brief conversation between the schools’ athletic directors, the final 7:53 of the game was canceled.

Still, Alabama took care of business in its home opener, downing Florida Atlantic 41-0.

The Crimson Tide improved to 2-0, while the Owls fall to 0-2.

“There were a couple firsts for me,” Alabama coach Nick Saban said. “It’s the first time I ever had a game called and the first time I ever beat the media to a press conference.”

Splitting time in the first half, both Alabama quarterbacks had solid performances.

Fifth-year senior Blake Sims got the start and completed 11 of 13 passes for 214 yards and two touchdowns. Sims added 16 rushing yards and a touchdown, playing the first three possessions of the game.

“Confidence is coming quick,” Sims said. “With the players that I have out there and the coaches on staff, you have no choice but to be confident because you know they have your back 100 percent. We all love each other and we want the best for each other.”

Redshirt junior Jacob Coker came in on the fourth series and played much of the second half. In his first significant game time for Alabama, the Florida State transfer completed 15 of 24 passes for 202 yards and a touchdown.

“They are both good players. My first reaction to it is that one is a little bit more dangerous with his feet than the other,” said Florida Atlantic coach Charlie Partridge. “Sims made us pay with his feet early in the game. They are both talented. Quite honestly, I‘m sure Coach (Nick) Saban was taking this opportunity, when they got up a couple of touchdowns ahead of us, to give Coker a chance to show what he could do. I‘m not speaking for him, but now he has a chance to compare the two, but they are both good players.”

Alabama wide receiver Amari Cooper tied the school record for receptions in a single game with 13. Cooper had 189 yards and a touchdown.

Dating to last season, it marked the fourth straight time the junior has gone over 100 yards receiving.

For the Owls, yards didn’t come easy.

Playing with starting quarterback Jacquez Johnson, who injured his non-throwing shoulder against Nebraska, Florida Atlantic gained only 145 yards of total offense.

After the game, Partridge was upbeat about his team’s performance.

“We just got done playing against one of the best football teams in the country,” Partridge said. “They play at a high level and they’ve got players all over the field. The thing that excites me coming out of the game -- without seeing stats and things like that -- there are things we did early in the game poorly, but we did them better as the game went on.”

Starting in place of Johnson, Florida Atlantic quarterback Greg Hankerson was under pressure for much of the day. He completed 12 of 19 passes for 88 yards and was sacked three times. Hankerson couldn’t put his finger on why the Owls had success moving the ball at times, but failed to score.

“I don’t know what it was,” Hankerson said. “We were moving, but just weren’t finishing the drives and executing. Alabama just executed.”

Alabama opened the scoring on its first drive, with Sims scampering seven yards into the end zone on a quarterback keeper.

On Alabama’s second drive, Sims hit Cooper on a screen pass for a 52-yard touchdown. Later in the first quarter, Sims found running back Kenyan Drake for a 39-yard touchdown. In the second half, Coker found Alabama running back Jalston Fowler in the flat for a three-yard touchdown. Alabama running back Kenyan Drake added a three-yard rushing touchdown later in the third. Alabama kicker Adam Griffith was 2-for-2 on field goal attempts, connecting from 22 and 28 yards.

NOTES: Alabama (2-0) will host Southern Mississippi next Saturday in Bryant-Denny Stadium at 6 p.m. ET. ... Florida Atlantic will play its first home game of the season against Tulsa at 7 p.m. ET, also on Saturday. ... Alabama WR Christion Jones left the game with an ankle injury. Tide coach Nick Saban said he should be OK. ... Florida Atlantic DB Reggie Brown left the game with an undisclosed injury. He was carted off to Alabama’s locker room. ... Alabama WR Amari Cooper tied the school record with 13 receptions in a single game. Through two games, Cooper has 22 receptions, 319 yards and a touchdown.