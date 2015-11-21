Preview: Florida Atlantic at Florida

Florida won’t be looking ahead to a pair of games that will determine their College Football Playoff hopes when they host Florida Atlantic in a non-conference contest Saturday. The eighth-ranked Gators have won three straight, including a pair of close games against sub-.500 teams the last two weeks, and must take care of the Owls before a date with rival Florida State and a trip to the SEC title game.

“We know that every game is a playoff game from here on out,” Florida defensive back Jalen Tabor told reporters. “We know what we’ve got to do to reach our goals. We’ve got our heads on straight.” The Gators, who are also eighth in the College Football Playoff rankings, have limited seven opponents to 14 points or fewer and stand fifth in the nation in average yards against (280). Florida quarterback Treon Harris has averaged 210 yards passing in four games since taking over for suspended Will Grier, but he has thrown three interceptions the last two contests. Florida Atlantic dropped a 24-17 decision to Middle Tennessee last week – its fifth loss in the last six games.

TV: Noon ET, SEC Network. LINE: Florida --31

ABOUT FLORIDA ATLANTIC (2-8): The Owls scored 44 points in the overtime loss to Tulsa in their opener, but have scored more than 20 only twice in nine games since. Jaquez Johnson has thrown four of his eight touchdown passes the last two weeks while freshman Jason Driskel has also taken snaps in each of the past six contests. Greg Howell (532 yards rushing) will likely get the start with fellow running backs Jay Warren (hip) and Trey Rodriguez (shoulder) questionable while Jenson Stoshak is the top target with 46 catches for 680 yards.

ABOUT FLORIDA (9-1): The Gators must show their depth on the defensive line with Alex McCalister (foot), Jordan Sherit (hamstring) and Joey Ivie (knee) likely out. Florida has averaged just 20 points over the past three games and will try to gain some confidence with big performances from Harris and running back Kelvin Taylor (12 touchdowns), who has rushed for 100 yards in two of the last three games. Demarcus Robinson (47 receptions, 505 yards) and Antonio Callaway (25, 489) are two of many capable pass catchers for Harris to choose from.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Florida coach Jim McElwain is tied with Ray Graves (1960), Galen Hall (1985), Steve Spurrier (1990) and Urban Meyer (2005) for most wins in his first full season at the school.

2. Owls sophomore WR Kamrin Solomon has gained 18.4 yards per reception on 18 grabs this season.

3. The Gators have outscored Florida Atlantic 100-23 in two all-time meetings and are 15-0 at home against Conference-USA members since 2000.

PREDICTION: Florida 48, Florida Atlantic 14