Abdullah, Nebraska run over Florida Atlantic

LINCOLN, Neb. -- If Ameer Abdullah wasn’t a Heisman Trophy candidate before the season began, he probably put his name in early-season conversation after his career day in Nebraska’s season opener.

Abdullah ran 21 times for a career-high 232 yards, and No. 22 Nebraska amassed 784 yards in defeating Florida Atlantic 55-7 on Saturday before 91,441 fans at Memorial Stadium.

Abdullah, a senior running back, displayed shifty moves and elusive speed in running for 178 yards on 16 carries in the first half, helping Nebraska (1-0) take a commanding 31-7 halftime lead. He eclipsed his previous career high of 223 yards, set last year against Illinois, with a 9-yard run midway through the third quarter.

That was his last play, as Nebraska scored two plays later for a 45-7 lead, and Abdullah watched the rest of the game from the sideline. He didn’t speak with the media after the game.

“He’s special. I’ve been saying it. He’s really good,” Nebraska coach Bo Pelini said. “He can run inside, he can run outside. He’s a special player. He’s a really good back. I think we showed we have some other guys who can tote the ball, too, and do a pretty good job.”

Among them was sophomore quarterback Tommy Armstrong, who was 15-of-29 passing for 271 yards and two touchdowns and ran seven times for 62 yards.

“I thought he got better as camp went on,” Pelini said. “I thought that showed today. He put some balls on the money. There were a couple of throws he’d like back, but overall I thought he threw the ball well and really managed the offense well. He had a good command that way. It has to be that way.”

Sophomore wide receiver Jordan Westerkamp caught seven passes for 125 yards, including his second career touchdown and a highlight-reel, behind-the back catch along the sideline on third-and-6 that kept alive a touchdown drive.

The only down spot for Nebraska was the loss of junior defensive end Randy Gregory, another All-American candidate, after only one series. Gregory, last year’s Big Ten Conference sacks leader, remained on the sideline with what looked like a leg injury.

Pelini wouldn’t elaborate, only to say that Gregory probably could have returned if needed, and is day-to-day.

Florida Atlantic (0-1) scored on its opening series -- an 11-play, 75-yard drive that resulted in a game-tying touchdown -- but advanced into Nebraska territory only one other time in the first half.

That resulted in a missed 45-yard field goal from Greg Joseph, and the Owls then went three-and-out on seven straight possessions, a streak that lasted until FAU’s first series of the fourth quarter. The Owls were held to 200 yards.

“We just need to keep getting better as a fundamental football team,” said first-year FAU coach Charlie Partridge, who took over a team that went 6-6 last season and won its final four games under interim coach Brian Wright.

“That starts with me, us as coaches, and as we continue to take this journey together, we will embrace every challenge and work to do a better job of stopping the run and running the football -- the ultimate backbone of our football program.”

Owls quarterback Jaquez Johnson, who kept Nebraska’s aggressive defensive line off balance with a series of short passes and screens on that opening drive, left with a left shoulder injury in the second quarter.

Johnson, who rushed four times for 19 yards and threw for 61 yards, didn’t return, and his replacement Greg Hankerson, completed 5 of 18 passes for 34 yards.

“There was consideration of him coming back, but as we work our way through a long season we made the decision to go with Greg and give him a chance to show what he can do at this point,” Partridge said. “We feel very confident Quez will be back next week.”

Abdullah ran six times in Nebraska’s game-opening drive, a 13-play, 86-yard touchdown march that Armstrong capped with a 4-yard run off a draw play. The Huskers overcame 20 yards of penalties on the drive.

Abdullah broke away on a 47-yard touchdown that gave Nebraska a 24-7 lead in the second quarter. He sidestepped a tackle attempt by cornerback Cre‘von LeBlanc at the 38-yard line and had an open lane to the end zone.

Westerkamp, whose wide-open 36-yard touchdown catch on a post route gave Nebraska 14-7 lead, hauled in a 33-yard pass that helped set up a 3-yard touchdown run by Imani Cross for a 31-7 lead.

NOTES: Nebraska won its 30 straight season opener, the longest current streak in the nation. The Huskers’ last season-opening loss came at home to Florida State in 1985. ... Florida Atlantic DL Brandin Bryant, an Omaha, Neb., native, is the grandson of the late Charles Bryant, who played in the 1950s and was the first African-American in the modern day to letter for Nebraska. ... Nebraska RB Ameer Abdullah surpassed 3,000 career rushing yards and 5,000 all-purpose yards in the first half.