(Updated: CORRECTS Florida Atlantic rushing total in graph 2)

North Texas 31, Florida Atlantic 10: Antoinne Jimmerson rushed for 111 yards and a touchdown as the host Mean Green snapped a four-game losing streak.

Reggie Pegram added 89 rushing yards for North Texas (3-6, 1-4 Conference USA), which outgained the Owls 235-95 on the ground. Andrew McNulty went 12-of-16 for 107 yards and a touchdown and rushed for another score.

Jaquez Johnson went 14-of-25 for 99 yards, a touchdown and an interception for FAU (3-7, 2-4). Alex Deleon had two catches for 37 yards and a TD for the Owls.

Jimmerson escaped for a 41-yard touchdown run midway through the first quarter to put North Texas up early and McNulty’s two scores made it 21-3 at halftime. McNulty hit Marcus Smith for a 20-yard TD and then ran in from 4 yards out on the next drive.

Johnson’s 34-yard touchdown pass to Deleon on fourth-and-13 got FAU within 21-10 with 4:32 left in the third quarter but they couldn’t convert an interception into points. Two late Owls’ turnovers - a fumbled punt and Kenny Buyers’ interception - led to a field goal and Jarrod Lynn’s 3-yard touchdown to cap the Mean Green’s scoring.