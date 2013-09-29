FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Rice 18, Florida Atlantic 14
Sections
Featured
1926-2017
HUgh Hefner
1926-2017
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
May fires warning to Boeing over Bombardier trade dispute
Bombardier Battle
May fires warning to Boeing over Bombardier trade dispute
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Ford Motor Co
September 29, 2013 / 3:14 AM / 4 years ago

Rice 18, Florida Atlantic 14

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Rice 18, Florida Atlantic 14: Darik Dillard ran in the go-ahead touchdown from 20 yards out with 3:35 left to give the host Owls a remarkable comeback win in their Conference-USA opener.

Dillard’s score was the second touchdown in a span of 52 seconds for Rice, which was stymied all evening by C-USA newcomer Florida Atlantic (1-4, 0-3 C-USA). The hosts were limited to 270 total yards and were 3-for-16 on third down but took advantage of three huge turnovers in the final four-plus minutes by Florida Atlantic quarterback Greg Hankerson.

After Hankerson threw his second touchdown pass with 6:07 remaining to give Florida Atlantic a 14-6 advantage, he got the ball back deep in his own territory with a chance to use up the clock. However, James Radcliffe sacked Hankerson and forced a fumble, which Cody Bauer picked up and ran into the end zone to pull Rice (2-2, 1-0) within 14-12.

Taylor McHarque’s two-point conversion pass was incomplete, but Hankerson was intercepted on the next play from scrimmage and Dillard scored moments later. Hankerson was intercepted again before a last-ditch effort in the closing seconds stalled near midfield.

Rice quarterback Taylor McHarque was 9-for-27 for 66 yards, but led Rice with 71 yards rushing. Hankerson was 22-for-46 for 272 yards.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.