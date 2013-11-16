Florida Atlantic 41, Southern Mississippi 7: Jaquez Johnson and Damian Fortner each had two rushing touchdowns as the Owls rolled past the host Golden Eagles.

Johnson ran for 111 yards and Jay Warren added 105 rushing yards for Florida Atlantic (4-6, 3-4 C-USA), which has won back-to-back games for the first time this season. Fortner added 98 yards on the ground as the Owls recorded just 35 passing yards.

Nick Mullens went 12-of-37 for 169 yards and two interceptions for Southern Mississippi (0-10, 0-6). Markese Triplett had three catches for 43 yards and Kendrick Hardy had 33 yards on nine carries.

Fortner and Johnson scored on short runs in the first half and the Owls turned three turnovers into points on the way to a 27-0 halftime lead. Mitch Anderson kicked field goals after an interception and a fumble, and Christian Milstead returned his second interception 61 yards with 52 seconds left in the half.

Johnson and Fortner scored on back-to-back drives to start the second half. Mullens got the Golden Eagles on the board with a 4-yard run with 10:57 left in the game.