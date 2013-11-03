Florida Atlantic 34, Tulane 17: Jaquez Johnson rushed for 114 yards and two touchdowns as the Owls handed the visiting Green Wave their first conference loss.

Wide receiver Daniel McKinney threw a 30-yard touchdown pass to William Dukes and Damian Fortner added a rushing score for Florida Atlantic (3-6, 2-4 Conference USA), which was playing its first game under interim coach Brian Wright. Former coach Carl Pelini resigned on Wednesday.

Orleans Darkwa ran for a touchdown and Lorenzo Doss returned an interception 69 yards for a score before Tulane (6-3, 4-1) let a 10-point lead slip away. Nick Montana (back) returned from a two-game absence and struggled to 7-of-22 for 71 yards and three interceptions while splitting time with Devin Powell.

Doss’ return gave the Green Wave a 7-0 edge and Darkwa’s 4-yard burst with a minute left in the first half sent Tulane into the break up 17-7. The Owls got a field goal coming out of the half and forced interceptions on four straight possessions in the third quarter to seize the momentum.

Dukes’ TD pass knotted it with 3:24 left in the third and Florida Atlantic put up 17 points in the fourth quarter to seal the victory. Fortner’s 24-yard burst made it 27-17 and Johnson’s 49-yard scamper put the game away.