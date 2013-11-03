FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Florida Atlantic 34, Tulane 17
Sections
Featured
Trump scrambles to convince Americans he can handle Puerto Rico crisis
Puerto Rico
Trump scrambles to convince Americans he can handle Puerto Rico crisis
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
Military option not preferred: Trump
North Korea
Military option not preferred: Trump
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
November 3, 2013 / 5:21 AM / 4 years ago

Florida Atlantic 34, Tulane 17

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Florida Atlantic 34, Tulane 17: Jaquez Johnson rushed for 114 yards and two touchdowns as the Owls handed the visiting Green Wave their first conference loss.

Wide receiver Daniel McKinney threw a 30-yard touchdown pass to William Dukes and Damian Fortner added a rushing score for Florida Atlantic (3-6, 2-4 Conference USA), which was playing its first game under interim coach Brian Wright. Former coach Carl Pelini resigned on Wednesday.

Orleans Darkwa ran for a touchdown and Lorenzo Doss returned an interception 69 yards for a score before Tulane (6-3, 4-1) let a 10-point lead slip away. Nick Montana (back) returned from a two-game absence and struggled to 7-of-22 for 71 yards and three interceptions while splitting time with Devin Powell.

Doss’ return gave the Green Wave a 7-0 edge and Darkwa’s 4-yard burst with a minute left in the first half sent Tulane into the break up 17-7. The Owls got a field goal coming out of the half and forced interceptions on four straight possessions in the third quarter to seize the momentum.

Dukes’ TD pass knotted it with 3:24 left in the third and Florida Atlantic put up 17 points in the fourth quarter to seal the victory. Fortner’s 24-yard burst made it 27-17 and Johnson’s 49-yard scamper put the game away.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.