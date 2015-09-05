Preview: Florida Atlantic at Tulsa

Two teams looking to improve upon disappointing 2014 campaigns will clash on Saturday when Florida Atlantic visits Tulsa. The Golden Hurricane will play their first game under new coach Philip Montgomery, who takes the helm of the Tulsa football program after seven seasons as an assistant at Baylor -- including the last three as offensive coordinator.

After a 50-21 trouncing at the hands of FAU last season, one might think the Golden Hurricane would be looking for revenge in the season opener but Montgomery is doing his best to downplay that angle. “They’re the first ones on our schedule,” he told the Tulsa World. “It didn’t matter who it was going to be.” The Owls hope to benefit from a healthy Jaquez Johnson to start the season after the quarterback dealt with a nagging shoulder injury through most of 2014. Johnson, who was second only to running back Jay Warren with 513 rushing yards last season, says he won’t hold back from scrambling, telling the Sun Sentinel, “When I‘m on the field, I just play. I don’t worry about the past; the injuries.”

TV: 3:30 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network. LINE: Tulsa –6.5

ABOUT FLORIDA ATLANTIC (2014: 3-9): Coach Charlie Partridge enters his second season with the Owls and begins the 2015 campaign with a change in the backfield. Warren, who led FAU with 571 rushing yards last year, was supplanted by sophomore Greg Howell, who should be a focal point of the offense. Defensive back Cre‘von LeBlanc is the Owls’ leading returning tackler (71 in 2014) while tying for the team lead in interceptions (two), including one that was returned 76 yards for a touchdown in a win over Texas San Antonio in late September.

ABOUT TULSA (2014: 2-10): Quarterback Dane Evans returns as the Golden Hurricane’s signal-caller, looking to improve upon a 2014 season that saw him finish among the American Athletic Conference’s passing leaders. Evans ranked second in the AAC in passing yards per game (258.5) and total offense (263.3) while standing tied for third in touchdown passes (23), and gets back last year’s top two targets in receivers Keevan Lucas and Keyarris Garrett, who combined for 148 catches, 1,917 yards and 16 touchdowns. Linebacker Craig Suits, a 2014 freshman All-American, is one to watch on the Tulsa defense, after recording 81 tackles to finish second on the team.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Tulsa is 50-15 all-time when opening a season at home.

2. FAU was assessed only 51 penalties last season, ranking tied for seventh in the nation.

3. Evans has thrown a touchdown pass for the Golden Hurricane in 12 consecutive games.

PREDICTION: Tulsa 23, Florida Atlantic 17