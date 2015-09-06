Tulsa 47, Florida Atlantic 44 (OT)

Senior running back Zack Langer scored from three yards out in overtime to give Tulsa a 47-44 victory over Florida Atlantic in a nonconference season opener for both teams in Tulsa.

The Owls had to settle for a field goal on their possession in the extra period after giving up a sack on a second-and-goal situation, and the Golden Hurricane took advantage for the victory.

Tulsa had sent the game into overtime on junior kicker Redford Jones’ 39-yard field goal with just seven seconds remaining in regulation. The Owls, who overcame an early two-touchdown deficit to assume a 10-point lead entering the fourth quarter, had taken a 41-38 lead on junior kicker Greg Joseph’s career-long 47-yard field goal with two minutes left in the fourth quarter.

Tulsa junior quarterback Dane Evans outdueled Florida Atlantic senior Jaquez Johnson by throwing for 424 yards and two touchdowns to overcome four turnovers.

Johnson passed for 263 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 102 yards in the loss. Johnson was sacked twice, and the second one proved critical.

The Owls overcame a 21-7 deficit to take a 31-21 lead earlier in the second half. Running back Greg Howell sparked the attack with 138 yards rushing.

But after falling behind 38-28, Tulsa began its comeback with Langer rushing for a touchdown in each of the third and fourth quarters before getting the clincher in OT.