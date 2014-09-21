FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Wyoming 20, Florida Atlantic 19
September 21, 2014

Wyoming 20, Florida Atlantic 19

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Wyoming 20, Florida Atlantic 19: Stuart Williams booted an 18-yard field goal with 15 seconds remaining as the Cowboys rallied late to defeat the visiting Owls.

Colby Kirkegaard connected with Dominic Rufran for 88 yards to set up the winning kick after Wyoming (3-1) recovered a fumble at its 8. Shaun Wick recorded 111 yards rushing and scored a touchdown while Kirkegaard completed 10-of-23 passes for 161 yards  110 on four catches by Rufran  for the Cowboys.

Jay Warren rushed for 108 yards and quarterback Jaquez Johnson ran for 44 and a score for Florida Atlantic (1-3), but fumbled with 2:05 remaining. Johnson was also 14-of-28 for 99 yards, but the Owls turned the ball over three times on fumbles.

The Cowboys went 80 yards in eight plays on their first possession and Wick ran the final yard with 7:22 left in the opening quarter. Florida Atlantic pulled within 10-6 at halftime and Lucky Whiteheads 65-yard punt return set up Johnsons 14-yard touchdown run to give the Owls a 13-10 lead.

The Cowboys responded with D.J. Mays 5-yard scoring run on the first play of the fourth quarter for a 17-16 edge before Greg Josephs 33-yard field with 8:14 left gave Florida Atlantic the lead. After the Owls stopped Wyoming on fourth down at its own 11, though, Johnson fumbled to set up the winning drive.

