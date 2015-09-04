Florida International 15, Central Florida 14

Linebacker Treyvon Williams blocked a 47-yard field-goal attempt with 30 seconds remaining Thursday night, lifting Florida International to an upset win over Central Florida in the season opener for both teams in a hot and humid Orlando, Fla.

Justin Holman drove UCF, a two-touchdown favorite, into position for the game-winning kick, but Wright got a solid piece of freshman Matthew Wright’s attempt to seal the upset win for FIU of Conference USA.

Panthers quarterback Alex McGough completed 29 of 38 passes for a career-high 260 yards and a touchdown. FIU running back Alex Gardner rushed for 75 yards and a TD. Wide receiver Thomas Owens added 11 receptions for 78 yards and a score for the Golden Panthers, who won their season opener for the first time in four seasons.

Holman finished 23-for-34 for 249 yards and two touchdowns -- both to wide receiver Jordan Akins in the opening half -- but UCF failed to score in the second half after taking a 14-3 lead into intermission. Akins and wide receiver Tre‘Quan Smith both caught nine passes for 104 yards for the Knights, who lost for the first time in 11 home games.

Trailing by 11 at the half, McGough guided FIU to touchdowns on two of its first three possessions in the second half to set the stage for Williams’ game-winning blocked kick.

FIU opened the scoring with Austin Taylor’s 28-yard field goal capping a 16-play, 76-yard march on its first possession of the game, but it was all UCF for the rest of the half.

The Knights turned a Gardner fumble into a 9-yard scoring pass from Holman to Akins late in the first quarter, and then the pair connected on a 33-yard scoring hookup to cap a seven-play, 70-yard drive on UCF’s ensuing possession.