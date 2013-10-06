Florida International 24, Southern Mississippi 23: Freshman Silas Spearman III rushed for a career-high 136 yards and two touchdowns as the Golden Panthers secured their first win of the season over the host Golden Eagles, who lost their 17th consecutive game.

Spearman, who entered the game with 33 rushing yards, scored Florida International’s first two touchdowns during its 21-point second quarter. E.J. Hilliard added a touchdown pass for the Golden Panthers (1-4, 1-0 Conference USA), Austin Taylor chipped in a go-ahead 27-yard field goal with 6:53 left in the fourth quarter and the contest ended with a blocked field-goal attempt to preserve the win.

Allan Bridgford threw for 243 yards and three touchdowns but recorded two interceptions for the Golden Eagles (0-5, 0-1), who possess the nation’s longest losing streak. Markese Triplett led all receivers for Southern Mississippi, setting career highs with seven catches, 96 yards and two touchdowns.

Bridgford connected with Triplett for a 13-yard touchdown to cap off Southern Mississippi’s first drive, but set up Spearman’s first score from 3 yards out early in the second with an interception. Bridgford redeemed himself with a 39-yard strike on the next drive to Jalen Richard, but Spearman countered with a 1-yard plunge.

The Golden Eagles notched a safety in the second quarter and pulled ahead 23-21 midway through the third quarter on a 6-yard touchdown pass to Triplett, but Taylor’s field goal allowed the Golden Panthers to retake the lead. Taylor missed a late field goal, but was bailed out when Florida International blocked a 44-yard field goal attempt by Corey Acosta as time expired.