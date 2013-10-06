Florida International 24, Southern Mississippi 23: Freshman Silas Spearman III rushed for a career-high 136 yards and two touchdowns as the Golden Panthers secured their first win of the season over the host Golden Eagles.

Spearman, who entered the game with 33 rushing yards, scored Florida International’s first two touchdowns during its 21-point second quarter. E.J. Hilliard added a touchdown pass for the Golden Panthers (1-4, 1-0 Conference USA) while Austin Taylor chipped in a go-ahead 27-yard field goal with 6:53 left in the fourth quarter.

Allan Bridgford threw for 243 yards and three touchdowns but recorded two interceptions for the Golden Eagles (0-5, 0-1). Markese Triplett led all receivers for Southern Mississippi, setting career highs with seven catches, 96 yards and two touchdowns.

Bridgford connected with Triplett for a 13-yard touchdown to cap off Southern Mississippi’s first drive, but set up Spearman’s first score from 3 yards out early in the second with an interception. Bridgford redeemed himself with a 39-yard strike on the next drive to Jalen Richard, but Spearman countered with a 1-yard plunge.

The Golden Eagles recovered a fumble in the end zone for a safety in the second quarter and pulled ahead 23-21 midway through the third quarter on a 6-yard TD pass to Triplett, but Taylor’s field goal allowed the Golden Panthers to retake the lead. Taylor missed a late field goal, but was bailed out when Florida International blocked a 44-yard field goal attempt as time expired.