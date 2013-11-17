(Updated: CHANGES to Golden Panthers throughout)

UTEP 33, Florida International 10: Nathan Jeffrey rushed for 130 yards and two touchdowns as the host Miners snapped a seven-game losing streak with the Conference USA win over the Golden Panthers.

Freshman quarterback Mack Leftwich passed for 80 yards and a touchdown and Autrey Golden rushed for 56 yards and a score for UTEP (2-8, 1-5). The Miners’ defense also came up big, holding Florida International to just 200 yards and 11 first downs.

Jake Medlock passed for a touchdown and Lamarq Caldwell rushed for 95 yards on 20 carries for Florida International (1-9, 1-5), which dropped its fifth in a row since edging winless Southern Mississippi, 24-23, on Oct. 5. The Golden Panthers also got a 31-yard field goal by Austin Taylor.

UTEP, trying to avoid going winless at home since finishing 0-5 in 1992, held the Golden Panthers to just 97 yards and five first downs while building up a 17-7 halftime lead, the first time since 2011 the Miners had held an opponent under 100 yards in a half. Meanwhile, the Miners’ offense, held to seven points in each of its previous three games, topped that with Golden’s 4-yard touchdown run and a 34-yard field goal by Jay Mattox on their first two possessions of the game en route to a 10-0 lead.

Florida International, which entered the game ranked last in FBS in scoring (10.1), closed to 10-7 on a 16-yard touchdown pass from Medlock to T.J. Lowder, capping a seven-play, 75-yard drive. Jeffrey scored on a 1-yard run just before halftime and, after the Miners added a safety when Silas Spearman III fumbled into his end zone to make it 19-7, Leftwich hit Jordan Leslie with a 64-yard touchdown pass and Jeffrey scored his second touchdown on a 54-yard run to conclude the scoring.