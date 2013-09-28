Preview: Florida State at Boston College

Freshman Jameis Winston has garnered a lot of early attention for his passing exploits, but the rushing attack for No. 8 Florida State has been equally as productive through three games. Spurred by the country’s 19th-ranked running game, the Seminoles look to extend a seven-game win streak in ACC play at Boston College on Saturday. Winston ranks second in the nation in passing efficiency (210.5) and leads the country in completion percentage (78.1).

Winston’s passing ability has undoubtedly helped the running game, which has averaged 321.5 yards in a pair of routs over Nevada and Bethune-Cookman over the last two weeks. Boston College, which had the FBS’ 10th-worst run defense in 2012, appeared to be making strides in that area until it surrendered 257 yards in a 35-7 loss at Southern California last Saturday. However, the Eagles’ best chance at winning this game may come behind running back Andre Williams, who leads the conference in rushing.

TV: 3:30 p.m. ET, ABC/ESPN2. LINE: Florida State -21.5.

ABOUT FLORIDA STATE (3-0, 1-0 ACC): The Seminoles have been remarkably efficient on offense, averaging 8.8 yards per play - the third-best mark in the nation. However, the defense has created only four turnovers and allowed 43 more rushing yards per game than it did a season ago, which has caused coach Jimbo Fisher to consider making changes. “I wasn’t happy the way we tackled in space at times ... we’re still not clicking on all cylinders,” Fisher said following the win against Bethune-Cookman.

ABOUT BOSTON COLLEGE (2-1, 1-0): Although the Eagles were routed 51-7 in last year’s meeting, Williams rushed for 104 yards versus a Seminole defense that finished third in nation against the run in 2012. “I want to make this a very physical football game. We’ve got to make it a physical game,” first-year coach Steve Addazio said. One other area Boston College may be able to create an advantage is causing takeaways; the Eagles’ plus-1.67 turnover margin is tied for the eighth-highest mark in the country.

1. Fisher’s .773 winning percentage (34-10) is the highest of any coach in ACC history.

2. Boston College has registered nine sacks through three contests, three more than it recorded in 12 games last season.

3. Winston has completed 16 of his 17 passes for 226 yards and two touchdowns in the second half of Florida State’s first three games.

PREDICTION: Florida State 42, Boston College 13