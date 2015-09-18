Preview: Florida State at Boston College

Florida State sophomore running back Dalvin Cook looks to continue shredding defenses while taking pressure off quarterback Everett Golson as the No. 6 Seminoles visit Boston College on Friday in the ACC opener for both teams. Cook rushed for 422 yards and five touchdowns in his first two games - including 266 yards and three scores on 30 carries in Florida State’s 34-14 victory over USF last week - and is well on his way to surpassing his freshman totals of 1,008 and eight.

Seminoles coach Jimbo Fisher said he wasn’t planning to have Cook run 30 times but told reporters ”if he’s hot like that and he can finish, we’re going to continue to give it to him.” Florida State tries for its sixth straight victory over the Eagles but must figure out a way to start quicker on offense - a point of emphasis in Monday’s practice - as it’s scored 28 of its 93 points in the first half. Golson, who transferred after graduating from Notre Dame, is 33-of-51 for 465 yards without an interception, and his five touchdowns all have come in the second half. Boston College outscored FCS members Maine and Howard 100-3 and has allowed only 102 yards of total offense in its first two games as it tries to upset a ranked opponent at home in its third game for the second straight season after defeating No. 10 USC 37-31.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, ESPN. LINE: Florida State -7.5

ABOUT FLORIDA STATE (2-0): While the offense has scored on all 11 second-half possessions this season, the defense has held its first two opponents to fewer than 300 yards - an achievement accomplished only three times in 2014. Sophomore defensive back and All-America candidate Jalen Ramsey already has broken up four passes this season - most among ACC players - and allowed only one completion while being targeted 12 times. Sophomore linebacker Ro‘Derrick Hoskins recorded seven tackles against USF, and his 10 this season give him a share of the team lead with sophomore linebacker Jacob Pugh.

ABOUT BOSTON COLLEGE (2-0): The Eagles tried to simulate the Seminoles’ speed by pitting their top units against each other at Monday’s practice. ”There can’t be a bunch of mistakes, a bunch of penalties. You can’t get shocked by the speed of the game,” coach Steve Addazio said at his weekly press conference. Boston College didn’t get the feel of a big-time game in its 76-0 victory Howard last week in a contest shortened to 10-minute quarters in the second half by mutual agreement.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Cook is bidding to match Warrick Dunn’s school record of six consecutive 100-yard games set in 1995.

2. Eagles sophomore QB Darius Wade (17-of-30, 185 yards, two touchdowns) threw only five passes against Howard.

3. The schools split the first eight meetings before Florida State outscored Boston College 181-84 over the last five encounters.

PREDICTION: Florida State 31, Boston College 14